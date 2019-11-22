This killer Surface Pro 7 deal includes a Type Cover for just $649

The Surface Pro 7 can be configured to be one of the best laptops out there -- as long as you have a keyboard attached to it. That's why we love this early Black Friday deal that gets you a Surface Pro 7 and Microsoft's excellent Type Cover keyboard bundled together for just $649.

This bundle gets you the entry-level Surface Pro 7, which packs a 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005GA, 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and Intel UHD graphics. Normally $879, this Surface Pro 7 deal effectively gets you the included black Pro Type Cover ($159) for free.

Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover: was $879 now just $679 This excellent Surface Pro 7 deal gets you the Core i3 version of Microsoft's detachable and a Type Cover keyboard for a low price.View Deal

In our Surface Pro 7 review, we praised Microsoft's 2-in-1 laptop for its vivid display, strong performance, superb Type Cover keyboard and its much-needed USB-C port. Just keep in mind that its battery life isn't quite as strong as that of its predecessor.

Microsoft's early Black Friday deals also extend to the Surface Laptop 3, which can be had for as low as $999 (a $300 savings) for a 13.5-inch Platinum model with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. As our Surface Laptop 3 review points out, Microsoft's traditional laptop packs an elegant design, booming audio and a great display, though its performance is a bit mixed compared to the competition.

Deal season is kicking off earlier than ever this year, so be sure to bookmark our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal hubs so you don't miss the best savings.