This KFC-edition Xbox Series X controller looks worse than the chips

Gaming launches always come with sponsorship opportunities, with various third-party companies getting in on the hype with competitions, giveaways, and more. With two new consoles on the horizon, it means all of that is going into overdrive.

The latest example is a partnership between Xbox and KFC in the U.K., with the opportunity for fried chicken fans to win themselves a terrible-looking KFC-themed Xbox Series X controller.

The giveaway is actually focussed on giving away an Xbox Series X console, but the controller is a consolation prize for the people lucky enough to win, but not so lucky they get a £500 console for the price of a chicken burger

The competition started on October 19 and is set to run until November 15, and to enter you need to sign up for the KFC rewards app and enter the giveaway via email. If you already have an account, make sure email marketing is switched on.

Once that’s done all you need to do is buy any box meal, and either enter the code on the box or scan the one on your receipt.

The daily grand prize is the Xbox Series X console, while a runner up will be able to win the horrific-looking controller. You’re only allowed one entry per day, but since you have 25 days to go that’s 25 more chances to win. Assuming, of course, that you’re willing to eat at KFC every day for nearly a month.

Of course this isn’t the only fast food console giveaway happening right now. Over in the US Burger King is giving away a PS5 (among other prizes) while Taco Bell is doing the same for the Xbox Series X. None of them have a special edition controller though, do they, so it’s a win for KFC. Well it seems that way until you see what it looks like (via HotUKDeals ):

(Image credit: HotUkDeals/KFC)

Pretty tasteless, just like KFC’s chips. I mean, finger clickin’ good? Better hope you win the console.