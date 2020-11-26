This Black Friday iPhone deal gets you an iPhone XS for just $30

There are some great Black Friday iPhone deals out there, we've never seen something like this before. AT&T is offering an iPhone XS for $1 a month, down from $30. Yup, this once $900 phone can now be yours for a grand total of $30, and with unlimited data.
With the option of either a silver or gold colorway, and upon the signing of a 30-month AT&T Unlimited contract, the iPhone XS is just $1 per month with as much data, texts and minutes as you could want, with no need for a big upfront payment or trade-in. If you're able to pay $11 a month (for a total of $330), you can swap the 64GB storage of the basic iPhone XS for its more capacious 512GB version. Whichever one you pick, you're in for possibly the best of the Black Friday deals.
iPhone XS (64GB): was $30/month, now $30 @ AT&T
With AT&T's 30-month unlimited plan, you can get the iPhone XS at an unprecedentedly low price.View Deal
iPhone XS is a couple of years old now, but still retains plenty of power with its A12 Bionic chipset, and looks great with its 5.8-inch OLED display and Face ID notch. It launched with iOS 12, but will update to iOS 14 without an issue, giving you access to the latest software tricks that Apple has come up with.
On the back you have a pair of cameras, a 12MP main camera plus a 12MP 2x optical zoom telephoto camera. In the notch on the front, there's another 7MP for your selfie-taking needs. Apple's cameras are always some of the best around, so you won't feel like you're missing out even though this phone launched in 2018.
And, dear reader, stay tuned for the best Cyber Monday deals, which are just around the corner and about to drop.
