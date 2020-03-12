The Bachelorette 2020: Season 16 release date, cast and everything we know

The Bachelorette 2020 sees fan favorite Clare Crawley returning and looking for love. Clare is the oldest lead ever in the Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise, at the age of 38 (almost 39).

Clare hasn't had luck finding love on the Bachelor shows yet, but this time, she'll be in the driver's seat. She'll choose from over two dozen men. The Bachelorette contestants range in age from 23 to 42 years old.

The Bachelorette 2020 begins filming soon and as usual, Clare will meet the cast at the mansion in L.A. They'll also fly around the world to exotic locales (although not certain areas, due to coronavirus — more on that below).

In the end, Clare will give out her final rose and get engaged. Unless she doesn't! Or she does and then breaks up with him and rekindles things with the runner-up. The way the Bachelor/Bachelorette seasons have been ending recently, it's anybody's guess.

The Bachelorette season 16 will premiere Monday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Bachelorette season premiere episode is likely to be like all the ones before it: Clare will meet all of the contestants as they emerge from the limos, she'll spend time talking to them (maybe even kissing some), a few of the men will behave like idiots, she'll give out a first impression rose and then cut a handful of guys from the cast.

The Bachelorette 2020: Who is Clare Crawley?

The Bachelor/Bachelorette usually, but doesn't always, choose a lead from the previous season's cast. But instead of choosing one of the women from Peter Weber's Bachelor season, the show selected Clare Crawley.

Clare first appeared on The Bachelor in 2014. That was The Bachelor season 18 and featured lead Juan Pablo Galavis. Clare infamously went on very steamy nighttime swim with Juan Pablo, which he later said he regretted.

She went on to become one of the final two women. But Juan Pablo didn't propose to Clare or to the other finalist, Nikki Ferrell (he did give Nikki his final rose; they did not stay together for long).

Clare very famously delivered a couple of brutal lines to Juan Pablo while he was breaking up with her. First, she told him, "I lost respect for you." Then she capped off her speech by saying, "I thought I knew what kind of man you were. What you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you." Burn!

Clare then joined Bachelor in Paradise season 1, which aired in the summer of 2014. She hit it off with Zack Kalter, but their romance never quite took off.

She returned to Bachelor in Paradise for season 2 in 2015, but also did not find love. Clare announced her "retirement" from the Bachelor franchise.

But she wasn't gone for long. In 2018, Clare signed up for The Bachelor Winter Games. She connected with Benoit Beausejour-Savard, but also developed feelings for Christian Rauch. During the finale special, Clare revealed that she and Benoit had reconnected after the Winter Games. Benoit then proposed to Clare and she accepted. Sadly, Clare and Benoit ended their engagement a few months later.

Now, Clare is getting another chance to find love as The Bachelorette. While her age (38) may be perceived negatively by some, Clare told Good Morning America, "It just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don’t want and what I won’t settle for."

The Bachelorette contestants: Who's in the Bachelorette cast?

ABC unveiled the Bachelorette contestants who will vie for Clare's heart on the official Facebook page.

The network revealed the names, ages and photos for all 32 suitors, who range from 23 to 42 years old.

Only two of the Bachelorette contestants are Clare's age or older, while the youngest guy is 23 years old (a 15-year age gap). One of the men, 28-year-old James, is best friends with Tyler Cameron, who was a contestant on The Bachelorette 2019 and was Hannah Brown's runner-up.

Here's the list of Bachelorette contestants:

Aaron G., Fort Lauderdale, FL (33)

Alex B., Dallas, TX (28)

Anthony W., Huntington Beach, CA (27)

Austin B., Cut Off, LA (28)

Bennett M., Orlando, FL (27)

Blake Monar, Phoenix, AZ (30)

Blake Moynes, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada (29)

Bret E., Provo, UT (42)

Cameron D., Newport Beach, CA (28)

Chris C., Salt Lake City, UT (27)

Dale M., New York City, NY (31)

Demar J., Scottsdale, AZ (26)

Ed W., Miami, FL (36)

Ellis M., Dallas, TX (26)

Grant L., Boston, MA (25)

Greg G., Edison, NJ (26)

Ivan H., Dallas, TX (28)

Jake M., Lafayette, CO (25)

James C., Chicago, IL (23)

Jay S., Oakland Park, FL (29)

Jordan C., New York City, NY (26)

Josh E., Minneapolis, MN (31)

JP C., Jacksonville Beach, FL (25)

Karl S., Miami, FL (33)

Matt G., Jupiter, FL (26)

Matt J., New York City, NY (28)

Mike T., Calgary, Canada (38)

Miles G., Shreveport, LA (27)

Nick E., Nashville, TN (25)

Noah E., Long Beach, CA (25)

Tyler C., Morgantown, WV (27)

Yosef A., Daphne, AL (30)

The Bachelorette filming: Which locations will they go to?

The Bachelor and Bachelorette shows typically go to several international locations during the season. Peter Weber's Bachelor season took the cast to Costa Rica, Chile, Peru and Australia. Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season took the cast to Scotland, Latvia, the Netherlands and Greece.

But with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, international travel may not be advisable.

Warner Bros., the studio that produces The Bachelor franchise, said in a statement, "As the health and safety of our talent and employees are always our primary concerns, production travel is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis, factoring in the latest information from a variety of organizations, including the CDC, WHO, U.S. State Department and in-territory local health agencies."

The Bachelorette spoilers

Currently, Bachelor spoilers guru Reality Steve doesn't have much information beyond bios of the Bachelorette contestants. But stay tuned for updates on the filming locations, eliminations and the final spoiler of who Clare gets engaged to.