Switzerland vs Spain live stream — how to watch the Euro 2020 quarter-final for free

Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 game starts today (Friday, July 2) at 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on ITV and the ITV Hub. Full channel details below.

The Switzerland vs Spain live stream will kick off the Euro 2020 quarter-finals — but it's not a tie we were expecting.

Switzerland caused a gigantic shock in the Round of 16, knocking out world champions France on penalties after an action-packed game that ended 3-3 after extra time. However, they'll be without captain Granit Xhaka for the quarter-final — he picked up his second yellow card of the tournament and will miss this game, with Denis Zakaria starting in his place.

Spain also needed extra time to win their Ro16 game against Croatia, eventually running out 5-3 victors in one of the most exciting ties the Euro Championships has ever seen.

Alvaro Morata scored a fantastic goal and will be hoping to take that form into the quarter-finals, while Ferran Torres and Pablo Sarabia both got on the score sheet to justify their inclusion. Coach Luis Enrique makes two changes, bringing Jordi Alba and Pau Torres into defence in place of Jose Gaya and Eric Garcia.

Here's how they line up:

Switzerland: Sommer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Widmer, Freuler, Zakaria, Zuber, Shaqiri, Embolo, Seferovic.

Spain: Simon, Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Koke, Busquets, Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Morata, Sarabia.

Switzerland vs Spain starts today (Friday, July 2) at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT) and you can watch the full game for free, regardless of where you are. Our guide below will explain how to tune in.

You can also check out the full fixture list, TV schedule and more on our main How to watch Euro 2020 hub.

How to watch the Switzerland vs Spain live stream for free

The Switzerland vs Spain live stream is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., and that means you can watch the match for free wherever you are.

To watch for free, you'll first need one of the best VPN services. These let you tune in to Euro 2020 broadcasts from your home country, rather than the one you're currently in.

So, if you're usually resident in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you'll be able to watch the Switzerland vs Spain live stream for free on the ITV Hub. Simple!

How to watch the Switzerland vs Spain live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in at the moment. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

We've tested many of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

How to watch the Switzerland vs Spain live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Switzerland vs Spain live stream on ESPN. If you have that as part of your cable package, you can also stream the game through the ESPN website. Either way, the game starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT, although pre-match coverage begins 30 minutes before that.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. It's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Switzerland vs Spain live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

Sling TV offers two packages, both priced at $35/month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels and includes ESPN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, with ESPN among them. View Deal

How to watch the Switzerland vs Spain live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Switzerland vs Spain live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV or the ITV Hub. The match kicks off at 5 p.m. BST, with the buildup and pre-match analysis starting at 4:15 p.m.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Switzerland vs Spain live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, the Switzerland vs Spain live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who won't be in the country at the time of the game, but who subscribe to TSN or TVA can still catch the Switzerland vs Spain live stream on their usual services. All they'll need is one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Switzerland vs Spain live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Switzerland vs Spain live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, just like if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.