Stimulus check 2 negotiations status — where things stand on your payment

Stimulus check 2 negotiations between Congress and the White House are still plodding along, with the hope that a deal could come this week. But there's also a possibility that the Senate will have to delay the Aug. 10 start of its upcoming recess to finalize stimulus check 2 eligibility and a stimulus check 2 date.

House Democrats, Senate Republicans and the White House generally agree on the need for a stimulus check 2, but they are much further from a consensus on measures like eviction protections and ongoing federal unemployment benefits.

The $600-per-week federal unemployment supplement expired on July 31 , and each side has different ideas about continuing, phasing out or ending this extra relief.

The Senate is scheduled to begin its next recess in just a few days and will not return until Sept. 8 But if lawmakers are unable to resolve their differences over federal unemployment benefits to pass a new stimulus package this week, then they may look to postpone their recess, during which most lawmakers will return to their home states.

"How do you think it looks for us to be back home when this is unresolved?" said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) to The Washington Post . "This is the most important thing we need to be doing."

The House began its recess on July 31 and is on a scheduled district working period until Sept. 8. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has stayed in Washington for the negotiations.

The Washington Post reports that Democrats and the White House, at least, are pushing to reach an agreement by the end of this week and schedule a vote for the following week. It's not clear if House members would have to return to Washington for that vote.

Proposals for ongoing federal unemployment relief

One of the main sticking points that needs to be worked out is the future of federal unemployment benefits . Under the CARES Act passed earlier this spring, out-of-work individuals received an additional $600 per week in federal funds on top of state unemployment payments.

That funding expired on July 31, leaving millions with a much smaller weekly unemployment check to cover their expenses.

The Senate's HEALS Act would continue federal unemployment aid at just $200 per week for two months, and states would be then expected to move to a system that pays up to 70% of workers' previous incomes.

House Democrats are pushing to extend the $600 weekly benefit through January , and another group of Republican senators has pitched a slower phase-out of federal unemployment through October.

Meanwhile, Americans will be waiting, possibly for weeks, for any additional relief to hit their mailboxes.

Proposals for stimulus check 2

Stimulus check 2 seems nearly guaranteed, but the exact amount remains to be seen, as there are a few proposals floating around .

The Senate's HEALS Act would send another round of $1,200 checks to eligible Americans plus $500 per claimed dependent of any age. Another Republican proposal would provide $1,000 per individual (adult or child), reducing the benefit to those without dependents but potentially increasing the payments to families.

The House's HEROES Act, meanwhile, would provide $1,200 per individual, including dependents of all ages, up to $6,000 per family.

In every case, benefits begin to phase out for single individuals making more than $75,000 per year and married individuals earning more than $150,000 per year.

If you still haven't received your first stimulus check, check the status using the IRS's Get My Payment app or call the IRS stimulus check phone number to speak to a representative.