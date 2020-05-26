Stimulus check IRS phone number: How to call about your payment

Did you know you can phone the IRS for help with your stimulus check payment? It hasn't always been the case, and now you can contact the IRS for questions that can't be answered through its website.

Yes, the website is good for helping you when you're wondering where your stimulus check is, whether you're eligible, how much you should get or if there will be a stimulus check 2. But if your question is more specific, or you have trouble navigating the available online tools, there's a phone number you can call for help.

Though that might sound too good to be true, the IRS said it's "starting to add 3,500 telephone representatives" that can answer questions about economic impact payments.

However, according to USA Today 88% of Americans 18 and older are eligible for stimulus checks. The IRS hotline isn't equipped to handle an exorbitant amount of inquires. Rather, people are encouraged to seek answers using the economic impact payment Information Center.

The IRS has an app for tracking the status of your stimulus check called Get My Payment. When you enter a bit of personal information, you can find out whether the government has sent your check. If it has, consider using the USPS Informed Delivery tool to receive notifications about where your payment is in transit.

For other logistical questions, the IRS's hotline is at your disposal. Keep in mind that an automated recording will attempt to help you before you're connected with an actual representative, so have your questions and basic personal information ready.

Stimulus check IRS phone number: Where to call

The IRS Economic Impact Payment phone number is 800-919-9835. You can call to speak with a live representative about your stimulus check.

Be prepared to sit on hold, though. If the automated responses can't answer your questions and you'd like to talk to a live operator, you may join a long waiting list.

That's why the IRS recommends using its dedicated stimulus check portal for fast assistance. It also reminds those who are eligible for a stimulus check but aren't required to file a tax return to use the Non-Filers tool to register for their payment.

Looking for more information about stimulus checks? Check out our stimulus check FAQ page for answers to common payment questions.