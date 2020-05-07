Forget AirPods Pro: Sony's new earbuds do noise cancelling for $50 less

With the Sony WF-SP800N, Sony is looking to follow up on its excellent Sony WF-1000xM3 with a more sport-focused set of buds. The company's latest headphones could be serious rivals to the likes of the AirPods Pro and Jabra Elite 75t Active, thanks to noise-cancellation, a water-resistant design and long battery life -- all for $199.

The SP800N sport a sleek design that look a bit like the WF-1000xM3, but with added wing tips for a more secure fit while you run or hit the gym. The buds are IP55 rated, meaning that they can endure sweat or a quick splash of water during a workout, and are designed to be cleanable.

Here's everything you need to know about the Sony WF-SP800N, which could soon be the best sports headphones yet.

Sony WF-SP800N specs Price: $199

Noise-cancellation:

Battery Life: 9 hours (noise-cancelling on); 13 hours (noise-cancelling off)

Water resistance: IP55

The Sony WF-SP800N is available now and retails for $199. The buds come in two color options: black, and an especially attractive light blue.

Sony WF-SP800N battery life

The SP800N's real killer feature just might be the battery life. These buds are rated for an impressive 9 hours of battery with noise cancelling on and 13 hours with the feature off. You'll also get an extra 18 hours from the charging case with noise cancelling on, and an additional 26 hours with it off.

That estimated endurance crushes the AirPods Pro's 5 hours (4.5 hours with noise cancelling), and is a bit longer than the 7.5 hours that the Jabra Elite Active 75t is rated for. We look forward to putting the SP800N's battery life to the test in the real-world to see if it truly lives up to its bold claim.

Sony WF-SP800N special features

Other key SP800N features include Extra Bass for boosting the low end, as well as 360 Reality Audio, which allows you to create your own personalized sound profile via the Sony Headphones Connect app. The buds support Alexa and Google Assistant for smart assistant controls, as well as intuitive tap controls designed to make it easy to quickly turn down your audio.

The SP800N also delivers Adaptive Sound Control, which automatically changes the amount of ambient sound that comes in based on your environment. That sounds like a hybrid of the Google Pixel Buds 2's Adaptive Sound feature and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus' ability to let in ambient noise, which should make Sony's new buds ideal for hearing your surroundings while working out.

Sony WF-SP800N outlook

At $199, the SP800N offer noise cancellation for $50 less than the AirPods Pro -- not to mention more than twice the battery life. Couple that with the earbuds' slick, workout-friendly design, and Sony could be coming for Apple and Jabra's throne in the sports headphones arena.