Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 parts are in production — and it could be a huge launch

Production for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 components is apparently underway, according to sources speaking to Korean outlet The Elec. And what's more, Samsung's apparently got high hopes for demand for the two foldables.

As the report says, production of parts for the new Galaxy Z models has begun, with assembly said to start in July, just before the predicted launch of the two phones in August. It continues that Samsung is reportedly planning to build over 10 million total units, consisting of 70% Z Flips and 30% Z Folds.

Last year was already a big year for Samsung foldables, with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 both offering more refined foldable experiences. However, Samsung built only 7 million Galaxy Z units total last year with the split being slightly more even at 65% Galaxy Z Flip 3s and 35% Galaxy Z Fold 3s

It seems therefore that Samsung's still expecting demand to increase this year for these devices. However, as the report claims, it's keeping its plans flexible to adapt to changing market demand.

One other interesting detail from this report is the profit margin that Samsung makes from its phones, at least according to Mizuho Securities. Apparently, while Galaxy S phones like the Galaxy S22 have a margin of 19%, the Galaxy Z family has a margin of 15% and the cheaper Galaxy A series just 5%.

Like we said before, August is the likely month we'll see the next generation of Samsung foldables. Rumors for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 so far claim it'll be getting some improved cameras and a reworked aspect ratio for more comfortable usage. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to be getting a slightly larger exterior display and a larger battery for better longevity.