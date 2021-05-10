Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 revealed from every angle and it looks stunning

While the secret of the what the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 will look like is out, a new video reveals what the foldable will look like from all angles. So, if the leaked official images are to be believed, this video takes that intel and pontificates what the foldable will look like when opened up. We're definitely hoping the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 makes it on to our best foldable phones list later this year.

Jermaine Smit aka Concept Creator mocked up the Galaxy Z Flip 3 video for LetsGoDigital, building on the stunning renders we saw from the outlet last week. The two tone aesthetic seemingly borrowed from the Google Pixel 2 was a surprise, and we think it looks great. You can take a look a closer look in the video below.

The black portion of the outer cover is home to the rear camera array as well a display panel that's a sizeable upgrade from the Galaxy Z Flip. This time around, we're looking at a 1.83-inch cover display compared to the original's 1.1-inch screen.

The foldable looks set to sport a pair of lenses like its predecessor, and a single, front facing 10MP camera inside. Another expected upgrade is the increased display refresh rate, which is getting bumped up from 60Hz to 120Hz.

(Image credit: Jermaine Smit/ LetsGoDigital)

Smit's video shows off the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in green, black, gray and violet, which are four of the eight rumored colors available. The full line-up is also set to include beige, white, dark blue and pink.

(Image credit: Jermain Smit/ LetsGoDigital )

The frame of the both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might be getting an upgrade as well, with reports of a trademark for an 'armor frame' being filed. Samsung managed to make its foldables more robust after the debacle with the original Galaxy Fold, so anything it can do to shore up the hinges, folds, and other areas susceptible to potential damage is something we're on board with.

Both foldables are thought to make their debut in July at Samsung's summer Unpacked event, so it won't be long before we can stop drooling over renders and get our hands on the real thing.