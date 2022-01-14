Samsung Galaxy S22 with Exynos 2200 just beat Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in leaked benchmarks

It's believed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be equipped with one of two chipsets depending on where you buy it: Samsung's own Exynos 2200 (international) or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (U.S). Thanks to Geekbench results spotted by Wccftech, we have learned a couple of things about how well these chips could perform, and the results are surprising.

The tests are for phones code-named SM-S908B and SM-S901U, which are believed to be the Exynos and Snapdragon versions of the S22, respectively. You can tell that 901U is using a Snapdragon chip since the results show its eight cores are arranged into groups of 4, 3 and 1, a trademark of Qualcomm design. The S908B uses two groups of four cores instead, which therefore points to a different chip, with the Exynos 2200 being the most obvious option.

So with the identities established, what can we learn? When tested with 8GB RAM, the Samsung-designed chip bests Qualcomm's for multi-core scores (3,513 points to 3,306) but loses out to the Snapdragon on the single core test (1,019 points to 1,228). That roughly means at full tilt, running perhaps several demanding apps at the same time, the Exynos chip will keep up with your needs better. However, for lower performance needs or single tasks, the Snapdragon silicon will provide more computing power.

Rumors about which Galaxy S22 models would get which chips have been rapidly changing over the past few months. The latest one is that the Exynos 2200 chip is coming, although delayed, and will launch alongside the S22, believed to be arriving in February. After that, it's believed that the Exynos-powered handsets will be sold in the U.K. and the majority of other countries, while the Snapdragon version will be available in the U.S.

Previously, the Snapdragon versions of Galaxy S handsets have been superior to the Exynos versions in terms of performance scores. However, these results seem to suggest Samsung's finally catching up. What's more, Samsung has announced its next-gen flagship chip is coming with RDNA graphics from AMD, suggesting the S22 series will be among the best gaming phones when it arrives.

Other features we can apparently look forward to on the S22 series are more compact Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus handsets with new 50MP main cameras. As for the range-topping Galaxy S22 Ultra, that's apparently receiving a built-in S Pen stylus and a new Super Clear Lens to enhance its photography.

The launch date for the S22 series, and the Exynos 2200 alongside it, is thought to be not too far away. The date for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event is rumored to be February 8 or February 9. Head over to our Samsung Galaxy S22 hub for all the latest news and rumors to get up to speed.