Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could inherit the Galaxy Note's signature feature

Samsung's Galaxy Note line may be dead, but according to a new rumor the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will get the 'phablet's' best bits.

Alongside some interesting-sounding design changes, a new post on leaker Ice Universe's Weibo page also mentions that the Galaxy S22 Ultra could come with a built-in S Pen stylus. With the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 officially canceled by Samsung this year, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sounds like it could be the replacement that smartphone stylus fans are looking for.

While the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is compatible with the S Pen, it is a separate accessory that can only attach to the phone via certain cases. The Galaxy S22 Ultra instead sounds like it would use a smaller S Pen that fits within the body of the phone, which would be far more convenient for users.

The design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will also apparently look like the Galaxy Note series too. Ice Universe doesn't specify how, but we would imagine that involves a squarer design (Galaxy S phones are traditionally given rounded corners) and possibly a wider body too. The post does mention a screen ratio of 19.3:9, which if true would make the Galaxy S22 Ultra a wider phone than the 20:9 display of the Galaxy S21 series.

Ice Universe also mentioned the presence of a 5,000 mAh battery. That's on par with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and makes sense for the size of the phone. We've heard other phones in the Galaxy S22 family will be getting smaller batteries instead though. The base Galaxy S22, according to this rumor, would drop to a 3,700 mAh battery from the 4,000 mAh one in the Galaxy S21, and the Galaxy S22 Plus from 4,800mAh to 4,500 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy S22 colors also rumored

A second leak from GalaxyClub (via XDA Developers) has potentially revealed what colors Samsung will offer its three new Galaxy S22 devices in. The site does admit that these options could change before the phone ships though.

The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will apparently share the same four colors: White, Black, Rose Gold and Green, with GalaxyClub adding that the green color may be similar to the green available for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Galaxy S22 Ultra would on the other hand have three options: White, Black and Dark Red.

Taken together, it sounds like the Galaxy S22 will have some handsome new colors available on all its models. But perhaps more importantly that the Ultra handset could take up the mantle of the Galaxy Note series, which hasn't been updated since 2020's Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. We'll only know for sure next year though when the phone launches, with the expected release window being late January.