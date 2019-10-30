How to Live Stream the Rugby World Cup Online: It's Time for the Finals

With semi-final play over, we're at the RWC finals (and the runner-up game), which plays on Saturday, November 2. Who will lift the coveted Webb Ellis Cup is lifted high into the sky? Here's how to live stream the Rugby World Cup online!

Having ousted New Zealand, England is the favorite team to take it all (again), while South Africa's chances aren't that bad, either. Both teams haven't been to the finals since 2007, when Springboks (South Africa) beat England 15 to 6. Can England get its W back?

Streaming options vary greatly, based on where you are, and cost a lot in the U.S.. Even Aussies, though, will need to pay extra for the Rugby World Cup Pass. Here's our guide to watching the 2019 Rugby World Cup online.

How to live stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 from anywhere in the world with a VPN

Anyone, anywhere, can watch the Rugby World Cup, on the service they're already using at home. A virtual private network (aka VPN) is the tool you'll use to dodge any geo restrictions that may try and block your way.

Once you've got a VPN, and we've got our picks on the best ones, you can make it seem as if your computer is back home, or anywhere else. This way you can use the legal service that you're used to, and stop cycling through illegal streams from Periscope, Reddit and wherever else you're pulling them from.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

Performance is just average, but this is one of the simpler VPNs out there, and at $9.99 for one month of service, TunnelBear is a lower-cost option if you just want to use the VPN to watch the third Test.View Deal

What's the schedule for the Rugby World Cup? The bronze game takes place on Friday, Nov. 1 at 5:00 a.m. Eastern | 2:00 a.m. Pacific | 8:00 a.m. GMT. The finals, England vs South Africa, takes place the next day, Saturday, Nov. 2, at 5 a.m. Eastern | 2 a.m. Pacific | 8 a.m. GMT | 11 a.m. SAST.

How to live stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the U.S.

In America, at the very least, you'll want a streaming service with NBC Sports Network, which nets you the finals and bronze game too. The top options include PlayStation Vue (our favorite overall), Hulu with Live TV (good for exclusive original shows) and fuboTV (all the sports you can get, minus ESPN).

True rugby obsessives probably already have the $229 All-Access Premium Rugby Pass. That extra $30 gets you season-long access to the 2019-20 Rugby Pass (with a metric ton of other matches, including the Six Nations Championship, EPCR, Premiership Rugby League).

How to live stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the U.K.

Get a load of this: folks in the U.K. get to live stream all of the remaining Rugby World Cup games for free. That's because it's an ITV exclusive over there, and that service has no price attached. While some games played on ITV 4 earlier, all of the remaining matches are on regular ITV.

How to live stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Australia

Aussies to watch the final — for free, on Channel 10 (and via the 10 Play app).

The Fox Sports cable channel (which ain't free) will offer all the games. Alternatively, you can watch the Rugby World Cup from Kayo Sports, which also offers cricket, football and the NBA. It costs $25 per month for two simultaneous streams, and its Kayo Sports Premium Package is $35 per month for 3 streams.

How to live stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 in New Zealand

Coverage starts at TVNZ, which includes the semis and the final are included.

Spark Sport, however, is live streaming all of the matches as it owns the rights to the tournament. That means you need to buy their Rugby World Cup Pass — and that you'll need a 15MBps connection to view high-def content. That Pass isn't cheap, costing $89 for access between September 20 and November 2, with individual matches costing $24.99.

How to live stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Canada

Canada's TSN is the exclusive streaming service of the Rugby World Cup 2019 for that region. This means Canadians need to access their TV, a web browser or the TSN app on iOS or Google Play.