Real Madrid vs. Villarreal live stream: Can Real recuse the La Liga title?

We watch the Real Madrid vs. Villarreal live stream because one thing's for certain about this year's La Liga title. It's going to be won by a team in Madrid. And if Real Madrid wants to retain the title instead of watching it move across town to Atletico Madrid, Los Merengues are going to have to beat Villarreal this weekend and hope for some help.

Real Madrid, last year's La Liga champs, head into the final round of matches in second place, two points behind Atletico. That means Real Madrid must beat Villarreal if it has any hope of winning the title. Then, if Atletico loses the Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid live stream, Real Madrid would leapfrog its rivals to finish at the top of the table.

There's one other route to the title for Real Madrid. Should Atletico and Valladolid tie while Real Madrid wins its match with Villarreal, the two Madrid clubs would finish tied on points. But Real Madrid would get the tiebreak edge thanks to head-to-head results against Atletico — it's beaten and drawn with Los Colchoneros this season.

Of course, Villarreal isn't exactly a pushover opponent. It's currently in seventh place, and a win could see Villarreal land one of La Liga's spots in next season's Europa League.

That's a lot at stake in Real Madrid vs. Villarreal. Here's where you can find a live stream of the match.

How to use a VPN to watch Real Madrid vs. Villarreal

If you can't find a live stream of Real Madrid vs. Villarreal in your area, you're not out of options. A virtual private network, or VPN, can come to your rescue, giving you the ability to disguise your location. That way, you can enjoy access to live streams that might otherwise be geolocked.

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal live streams in the U.S.

BeIn has the rights to La Liga in the U.S., and it will be carrying the Real Madrid vs. Villarreal match Saturday. (Indeed, all the La Liga matches on the season's final day will air on LaLiga, including the Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid match.) BeIn may not be part of your cable system, but it is available through a couple of streaming services.

Your cheapest option is Sling.TV, which includes BeIn in its $10/month World Sports package. You'll also find BeIn as part of Fubo.TV's $65/month service, which offers far more additional channels than Sling's World Sports subscription.

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal live streams in the UK

Turn to LaLigaTV to watch matches from the Spanish League, including the Real Madrid vs. Villarreal showdown. You can include this Premier Sports channel with your Sky or Virgin Media subscription.

LaLigaTV costs £10.99 to £12.99 per month depending on your TV provider. A streaming-only option featuring just LaLigaTV costs £6.99 per month.

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal live streams in Canada

As in the U.S., BeIn is the home of La Liga coverage in Canada. You'll be able to watch the Real Madrid vs. Villarreal match there.

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal live streams in other countries

Here's a selection of Real Madrid vs. Villarreal live streams you'll find in other parts of the world.

