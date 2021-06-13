Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart how to unlock the RYNO 8 — complete Spybot location guide

Warning: There are minor spoilers for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in this article

A version of the RYNO has appeared in nearly every single Ratchet & Clank game to date. The duo’s latest adventure, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is no exception. This uber-powerful gun can not only open up portals to other dimensions; it’s also the game’s most lethal weapon.

You’ll definitely want it unlocked before going face-to-face with the game’s final boss. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's RYNO will unlock once you’ve collected all ten hidden Spybots and returned to Ms. Zurkon, the weapon vendor.

These adorable little robots are dotted throughout the various planets you’ll explore. While most are easy to find, a few are quite well hidden. Don’t worry though. Below, you’ll find a full guide to each Spybot's location, as well as a method for unlocking a handy gadget that makes tracking them all down easier.

How to unlock the Map-o-Matic

If you want to make hunting down Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's Spybots even easier, then the Map-o-Matic is an essential gadget. This useful tool marks the location of every Spybot (plus Golden Bolts and Raritanium sources) on your map.

The Map-o-Matic is located on the pirate planet of Ardolis, and is tied to the optional objective labeled “Treasure Hunt” in your mission log. You can begin this side quest after saving Pierre Le Fer from the pirates during the main campaign.

It’s a pretty short side quest overall, in which you must clear a few rooms of enemies before claiming your prize from a treasure chest. Just follow the blue marker on your map (it’ll automatically spawn when you first land on the planet) and you’ll have the Map-o-Matic in your possession in no time.

You can’t unlock this gadget until quite late in the game, as Ardolis is the eighth planet you’ll visit. However, after obtaining the Map-o-Matic you can return to all previously explored planets and hoover up any missing Spybots before venturing into the game’s thrilling climax.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Spybot Location Guide

Nefarious City - Spybot #1

The first Spybot in the game is tied to the first optional objective, “Search the factory”.

This optional objective will appear on your mission log automatically after arriving at the main market square in Nefarious City. Follow the mission marker, using the gravity boots to climb up the side of the building on your right.

This will take you to a walkway that leads you through to a series of factories containing simple platforming challenges. After this, you’ll face a couple of enemy encounters. This section is extremely linear, so just keep following the pathway and you’ll find the Spybot at the end of the factory inside a large pipe.

You can’t return to the main quest without picking up the Spybot, so once you start the optional objective, you’re essentially guaranteed to pick up the little bot.

Sargasso - Spybot #2

You can’t collect this Spybot the first time you visit Sargasso. You need to wait until later in the game, when a new optional objective on the planet called “Help Trudi” unlocks. You’ll know when it's available, as it’ll appear in your mission log when you select the planet from your ship.

This quest requires you to collect small purple items called Zurpstones to feed to a dragon-type creature named Trudi. After completing the relatively simple first two parts of the mission, in which you must collect 30 Zurpstones dotted around the map, you’ll then have to pick up the remaining 30 with help from Trudi herself.

You can now fly on Trudi’s back. Aside from being awesome, this also makes collecting the remaining Zurpstones a breeze. Don’t worry about the few located on top of tall structures that seem impossible to collect. After picking up 45 Zurpstones, Trudi gains the ability to spit fire, which you can use to gather the rest.

After gathering all 60 Zurpstones, return to the Mort who gave you the quest, and you'll be rewarded with a Spybot for your efforts.

Scarstu Debris Field - Spybot #3 and Spybot #4

This planet actually contains two Spybots, neither of which is available on your first visit to the planet.

The first Spybot on this space station requires the Hurlshot gadget, which you'll automatically unlock during the course of the story on the sixth planet, Torren IV. Once you have this tool, you’ll find a yellow Hurlshot node to the right of the entrance to Zurkie’s bar. Use this node to fling yourself across to a floating platform that contains a Spybot.

The second Spybot on Scarstu Debris Field is tied to the arena challenges. Specifically, you'll need to finish the gold-tier challenge called “Vroom Around”, in which you must defeat a boss in low gravity. You won’t unlock the gold challenges until very late in the game, so this could be among the last Spybots you collect.

Savali - Spybot #5

In the Northeast corner of the map, you’ll find a broken bridge next to a waterfall. Jump across the two intact platforms, and you'll come to a gigantic cave containing a pirate ship. (It looks like something out of The Goonies.)

Use the slingshot node to launch yourself onto the deck of the wrecked pirate ship. A Spybot is located here. Be warned: Picking it up will start an ambush, so be ready for a (pretty easy) fight.

Blizar Prime - Spybot #6

The Spybot on Blizar Prime is another one tied to a side quest. This one is called “Find the Missing Chef."

You can start this optional objective from the main mining platform in the alternative dimension version of the planet. It’s pretty hard to miss this quest, but don’t forget you’ve got a map marker to help guide you as well.

Once you’ve located the missing chef, they will ask you to defend a honey-extracting machine from several waves of enemies. After doing this, the chef will give you a Spybot as a reward.

Do note: Multiple players have reported that this mission is buggy. Sometimes, the waves of enemies don’t spawn, or some foes will get stuck in the lava pools at the back of the arena. You might have to restart this quest a couple of times in order to successfully complete it.

Cordelion - Spybot #7

This Spybot is fairly easy to miss. In the main forge room of the facility (you’ll know you’re there, as a cutscene plays the minute you enter), the Spybot is above the main door where you enter the room is a ledge. Use the rift to pull yourself up and grab the Spybot. You can't obtain this bot in the abandoned facility dimension.

Torren V - Spybot #8

After platforming across a large gap using the slingshot and wall run abilities, right at the start of the level, take an immediate right instead of going straight ahead and entering Little Junkton.

This alley will lead you to a magnetic walkway. Run down this pathway (but watch out for the pair of bugs that will attack you), and you’ll end up in an underground cave, called Spike’s Grotto. The Spybot should be right in front of you.

Ardolis - Spybot #9

After freeing Pierre Le Fer from pirates, which is part of the main quest, you’ll find yourself at the start of a speed beetle course.

Take a hard right after going through the first flaming ring on this course, and then simply follow the linear path in front of you until it leads you to a small island where you’ll find the Spybot.

Viceron - Spybot #10

While crawling through the ventilation shafts above the processing center, take the first available right to find a hidden room containing the final Spybot.

The hidden room is located behind some pipes and vents, but is generally pretty easy to spot. You shouldn't have much trouble finding it. Just don’t drop out of the vents until you've collected the bot.