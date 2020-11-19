PS5 in stock at Walmart today — here’s the exact time

Still looking for a PS5 or Xbox Series X? Walmart is giving you another chance to buy these highly sought after next-gen consoles today (November 19). Here's everything you need to know so you'll have the best chance of snagging the hottest gifts of the year.

@Wario64 broke the news on Twitter that the PS5 and and Xbox Series X will be coming to Walmart today at 3 pm ET/ 12 pm PT. And the Walmart pages for these consoles confirm that timing.

The pages for all four consoles says that they will be "available online only at 3PM ET on Thursday, Nov 19. While supplies last." So you're going to have to act fast if you want to be able to put the PS5 or Xbox Series X in your cart.

Walmart will have PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X tomorrow (Thursday) at 12 PM PTPS5:disc version https://t.co/XIPIM1IQzCdigital https://t.co/zluzOmoqylXbox:Xbox Series X https://t.co/lX4KbpbJyKXbox Series S https://t.co/yBNwv0DNvL pic.twitter.com/p907uTLkIbNovember 18, 2020

If you miss out on this opportunity, Walmart will also be selling the PS5 and Xbox Series X online as part of its early Walmart Black Friday deals event, which starts Nov. 25 at 7 pm ET.

Walmart has been offering Black Friday previews since the start of the month. The sales have included everything from $99 AirPods to ultra-cheap 55-inch 4K TVs. However, the deals have — for the most part — sold out rapidly. So we recommend refreshing those console pages as much as possible so you can be first in line when the sale starts tomorrow at 3pm ET.

If you're torn on which console to buy, check out our PS5 vs Xbox Series X face-off. We break down all the pros and cons as well as the key differences.