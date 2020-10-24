PS5 DualSense video just revealed a surprise hidden feature

With the PS5 set to launch on November 12th, Sony has already sent out review samples to publications and influencers. Thanks to a deep dive by tech YouTuber Austin Evans, we’ve now seen our closest look at the PS5’s new controller, and a glimpse at some surprise new features.

Right off the bat, the DualSense controller isn’t as white as press photos lead on. It’s far more grey, reminiscent of the original PlayStation controller. It’s also a bit bigger than the PS4 controller, and according to Evans, buttons have more dampening to make each press feel weighty and significant.

At the moment, reviewers can’t show PS5 gameplay, but Evans was able to plug in the DualSense controller to other devices. No surprise, it didn’t work on an Xbox One. And while Sony hasn’t said if the PS5 DualSense controller is compatible with the PS4, Evan was able to make a connection happen. Unfortunately, only the microphone worked. So, it is possible for Sony to implement an update on PS4 allowing DualSense backwards compatibility.

Interestingly, while the box doesn’t advertise it as such, the DualSense can connect to PC and Android. So, through xCloud game streaming, Evans was able to play Forza Horizon on his phone using a PS5 controller, minus the haptic feedback and vibration.

Towards the back of the controller, the bumps aren’t there just for added grip, but for artistic flair. The bumps are actually an array of tiny crosses, triangles, squares, and circles, the same symbols Sony uses for its face buttons.

Evans was also able to break open the controller, finding large rumble packs, a 1560 mAh battery, and a second microphone on the back of the controller, possibly for noise cancelling.

Every PS5 will include a DualSense controller. Secondary controllers can be purchased separately for $70.