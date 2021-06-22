Prime Day smart lock deals: Save big on home security

Looking for Prime Day smart lock deals? While we've seen a plenty of Prime Day deals on all sorts of smart home devices, there are particularly great savings to be had on smart locks.

Since Prime Day is winding down, you should get the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock on sale for $179. With a compact design, clever connectivity features and more, it's the best smart lock we've tested. And right now it's $70 off — a rare sale for this product.

Not only are smart locks an easy way to upgrade your smart home system, but they also offer peace of mind, no matter where you are. Instead of wondering whether you locked your door before you got into bed or left the house, you can check on a convenient smart home app.

So what are you waiting for? The time to score Prime Day smart lock deals is running out. See all the best options we've found below.

Best Prime Day smart lock deals

Big savings on the best smart lock August Wi-Fi Smart Lock: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Save $70 on our favorite smart lock during Prime Day deals. The August Wi-Fi smart lock is available in black or gray, and will work with the majority of existing deadbolts, as well as Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit.View Deal

August Smart Lock: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

Though it's an older model, this August Smart Lock is still a great budget lock and $40 off during Prime Day. Put those savings towards the August Connect bridge, which helps you control the lock remotely and also add smart assistant integrations. View Deal

Yale Assure Lock SL: was $219 now $153 @ Amazon

The Yale Assure Lock SL has a backlit keypad, so you can enter your code any time of day to get inside. When connected to a compatible smart home hub, you can control this lock with Alexa. Get it now for 30% off during Prime Day.View Deal

eufy Smart Lock Touch: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

This eufy smart lock is straight from the future, offering a fingerprint scanner that recognizes your biometrics in just 0.3 seconds. Better yet, it stores your fingerprint data locally to keep your personal information private. View Deal

Level Bolt smart lock: was $229 now $194 @ Amazon

If you don't care for the design of traditional smart locks, the Level Bolt is for you. It's a Bluetooth deadbolt that invisibly connects your door to your smartphone. Though you won't see the savings on the Level Bolt's product page, you'll save 15% at checkout during Prime Day.View Deal

