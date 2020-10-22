Presidential debate 2020: How to watch Trump vs Biden online

Final presidential debate start time, TV Channels The final Trump vs Biden debate is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, Oct. 22. It will end at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT.

It's on the major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC), plus cable news networks including CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.

It's almost time for the final presidential debate between Trump vs Biden. This was supposed to be the last of three debates, but the second debate was canceled after President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 and his campaign refused to hold it virtually.

The two candidates, Trump and former vice president Joe R. Biden, are set to take the debate stage at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The final presidential debate will run for 90 minutes with no commercial breaks, and it will be moderated by Kristen Welker, an NBC News White House correspondent and co-anchor of Weekend Today.

The debate will be divided into six 15-minute segments on topics chosen by the moderator: fighting covid-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.

Trump's campaign has complained that this debate was supposed to focus on foreign policy, but the head of the Commission on Presidential Debates has denied that.

The first debate featured near-constant interruptions where Trump talked over both Biden and moderator Chris Wallace. This time, the commission has instituted a new rule to mute the microphone of the other candidate during their two-minute opening statements at the start of each segment. Afterward, both mics will be on for open discussion.

If you're away from home, and unable to use the services you already pay for, you don't have to miss the final presidential debate between Trump vs Biden. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the debate from wherever you go.

The final debate between Trump vs Biden is taking place Thursday, October 22 from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET.

It will be air on all four major broadcast networks ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, as well as top cable news channels CNN, C-SPAN, Fox News, and MSNBC. You'll need a live TV service to watch along on those channels.

Sling is less expensive, but its local channel coverage only includes NBC and Fox (in select regions). Meanwhile, Fubo has over 120 channels, including all broadcast networks and dozens of top cable brands.

How to watch the final presidential debate in Canada, UK and Australia

Viewers around the world can watch the final presidential debate live stream for free on various YouTube channels, such as C-SPAN's YouTube channel.

The Roku Channel will have the debate on ABC News, Cheddar, Newsy and other channels.