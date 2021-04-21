Polaroid Go is the world's smallest instant camera — and it's super-cheap

Meet the Polaroid Go: the smallest analog instant camera in the world, and which shoots similarly tiny photos.

How small is it? It's just 4.1 x 3.3 x 2.4 inches, so you'll have no problems finding room for it in a rucksack. It'll even fit in some coat pockets. Not that you'll want to hide it away, though, because the Go is designed to be wearable and looks cute as a button.

In case you're worried about what kind of photo medium you'll use in such a teensy camera, the Polaroid Go is launching alongside a new miniature version of Polaroid's classic square-format film.

This produces photos around 1.8 inches square, not including the frame. They're not exactly ideal for super-detailed shots, but may be perfect for giving to friends at a party or picnic.

Surprisingly, given the Polaroid Go's size, it even finds room for a few extra features. Several of these are aimed at what is clearly the Go's target audience of Instagram-loving hipsters, such as a selfie mirror and a self-timer. You also get a dynamic flash and travel-friendly accessories, plus the ability to take double-exposure images.

(Image credit: Polaroid)

The Polaroid Go's dimensions and feature set put it squarely up against the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6, a model good enough to make into it our list of the best instant cameras.

Which camera you prefer may come down to the trade-offs you get with the Go's really small footprint. While the Instax is bigger at 5 x 4.7 x 2.3 inches, it also snaps more useful 2.4-inch square images.

We'll know more once we've tried out the Polaroid Go for ourselves. Either way, the Polaroid Go is available for pre-sale now, priced at just $99.