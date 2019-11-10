People's Choice Awards 2019 live stream: how to watch the big award show online

Dozens of fan-favorite shows, movies and stars are nominated for the E! People's Choice Awards this year. And you don't have to miss a moment of the red carpet or ceremony, if you know where and how to watch the celebrity-packed event. Here's our guide for tuning into the People's Choice Awards live stream, along with tips on using a VPN to make sure you can still watch the show even if you're out of the country.

People's Choice Awards 2019 live stream: start time and channels

The People's Choice Awards are on tonight (Nov. 10) and happening in Los Angeles. The ceremony begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, though the red carpet coverage kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT. Tune in early to see interviews with the nominees, winner predictions and iconic red carpet looks.

The E! network hosts the People's Choice Awards, meaning you can watch both the red carpet and ceremony through the E! cable channel from your TV, if you're subscribed. In addition, the show will also be broadcast live across NBCUniversal's Bravo, SYFY and USA Network channels.

You can also live stream the event from NBC's website, but of course you'll be required to log in with your cable provider credentials.

Follow E!'s twitter account for free access to select moments from the People's Choice Awards.

Can I use a VPN service to watch the People's Choice Awards live stream?

If you're out of the country during the People's Choice Awards, you may find yourself unable to access your home streaming service to watch the ceremony. Don't worry — a virtual private network, or VPN, can come to the rescue. It makes it appear as if you're surfing the web from home, so that you can access your streaming services.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best overall VPN is ExpressVPN. We like its customer service, and it performed well in our testing.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I watch the People's Choice Awards live stream without a cable subscription?

If you've cut cable, you can still stream the People's Choice Awards; you'll just need to sign up for a subscription streaming service that includes the E! channel. (Not every service does, so be sure to check before you sign up.) Your best options for a streaming service include:

Fubo.TV: E! is among the many channels included in Fubo.TV's $55-a-month service, which also includes a cloud DVR feature for recording programs to watch later.View Deal

Hulu: The live TV tier of Hulu costs $45 a month and includes E! in most markets. There's a cloud DVR feature if you'd like to record the People's Choice Awards and watch it later.View Deal