OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is a mid-range phone covered in gaming nostalgia

In a week when Microsoft and Gucci decided to collaborate on a $10,000 Xbox Series X, OnePlus and Namco Bandai have come up with something only slightly less unexpected: the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition.

Given we’re not getting a OnePlus 9T this winter, this is as good as it gets, but it’s not new hardware — just the excellent but familiar OnePlus Nord 2 given a mild makeover.

In other words, there’s no advancements on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip, 12GB RAM, 90Hz 1080p screen, 256GB storage or 4,500mAh battery — but there is a small Pac-Man logo on the back.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Not only that, but the back glows in the dark. At nightfall, the seemingly plain OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition’s back will light up to reveal a bright green Pac-Man maze, with the word Nord spelled out in the middle.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

If you like, there’s also a semi-translucent case with Inky, Blinky, Pinky and Clyde — the four ghosts that Pac-Man spends that majority of his waking hours avoiding. But best of all is charming little build-it-yourself Pac-Man stand that comes with the phone when ordered directly from OnePlus:

(Image credit: OnePlus)

There’s also a little bit of Pac-Man inside the phone, too, with eight themed wallpapers, retro notification sounds, 8-bit-style icons for OnePlus’ own apps and a bundled copy of Pac-Man 256. Our colleagues at TechRadar even spotted that the dot telling you what page you’re on in the settings has been replaced by a small Pac-Man.

All in all it’s a charming, if slightly unusual collaboration — though perhaps no more unusual than OnePlus’ previous phone tie-in with motoring brand McLaren.

The Pac-Man Edition of the OnePlus Nord 2 is only available with 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, which is the premium configuration of the original handset, and can also be had with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage to save a bit of cash.

Unfortunately, like the original Nord 2, OnePlus has opted not to sell the phone in the U.S. It’s only available in the U.K., Europe and India, for £499, €529 and ₹37,999 respectively. That’s a small increase on the £469, €499 and ₹34,999 you can expect to pay for the equivalently specced version without Pac-Man’s presence.