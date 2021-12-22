OnePlus 10 Pro could take adaptive displays to the next level

The OnePlus 10 Pro is already looking to be a beast of a flagship handset, thanks to a trickle of constant information from company co-founder Pete Lau. He's just dropped another juicy bit of intel that will help the Pro set itself apart from the best Android phones.

In a message on Chinese social media website Weibo, as reported by GSM Arena, Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will rock a next generation LTPO display.

LTPO, or Low-temperature polycrystalline oxide, is a kind of OLED display backplane that allows a screen to quickly change refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz. This leads to increased battery life, as the display clocks down tremendously when static content is present. The same technology powers the display found in the iPhone 13 Pro, among other devices.

It's not entirely certain what benefits LTPO 2.0 will bring, other than a "new level of smoothness," according to Lau. Of course, we'll need some hands-on time to give our full impressions.

Lau also touted the company's healthy relationship with Samsung Display. The OnePlus 7 Pro was one of the first phones to bring high-refresh OLED displays to market, with the first being 2017's Razer Phone; the rest of the industry soon followed suit. The OnePlus 9 Pro brought LTPO tech, first introduced on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in 2020, which too became standard across multiple flagship devices.

At the moment, the OnePlus 10 Pro is set for an official reveal in early January at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, it seems that CES might be going remote next year as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread across the U.S. with tremendous speed — even faster than the Delta wave from earlier this summer. Already, media outlets and vendors have pulled out of the massive tech conference. If an in-person even is cancelled, then Lau will likely have to reveal OnePlus' next phone virtually.

At the moment, current rumors and information direct from Lau point to a 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro offering 2K resolution, a 48MP main camera, 80W wired and 50W wireless charging and Android 12. Lau has also confirmed that the phone will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

For those wanting to see the OnePlus 10 Pro in motion, check out this fan-made render video.