Nintendo Switch 2 with 4K games could be imminent — here's the proof

The possibility of a Nintendo Switch 2 (or Switch Pro) is seeming more and more likely, with recent leaks pointing to an upgrade Switch console hitting in 2021. And we just got one more major piece of evidence that a big power boost is coming.

According to a new Bloomberg report (via Nintendo Life), Nintendo is asking game developers to make their games playable in 4K resolution. This follows a previous Bloomberg report that claimed that a more powerful, 4K-ready Nintendo Switch is in the works for next year.

Details are currently thin on what kind of specs a new Nintendo Switch may feature, though Bloomberg previously noted that the system will likely launch with a large lineup of new first- and third-party games to entice players to upgrade. Previous spec leaks have been mixed, with some claiming the Switch 2 may have a powerful Nvidia Tegra Xavier processor with 64GB of SSD storage while others point to a more subtle upgrade.

Nintendo is no stranger to iterating on its consoles, having released frequent upgrades to its DS and 3DS handhelds over the past decade-plus. The company launched a refreshed version of the base Nintendo Switch last year with improved battery life, as well as the cheaper, handheld-only Switch Lite.

With the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S all launching this holiday, it would make sense for Nintendo to have a more powerful Switch option to attract gamers looking for better performance. It may not be able to keep up with the ray tracing and 120 fps framerates of those consoles, but it could make titles like Mario, Zelda and The Witcher look a whole lot better.