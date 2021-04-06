New iPad mini 6 design just leaked — and there’s almost no bezel

The Apple iPad mini 6 is expected to debut sometime this year, and supply chain leaks suggest that the next version of Apple’s pint-sized tablet will sport a larger screen . And a new render that surfaced this week has shed further light on what you might be able to expect from the next iPad mini.

Accessories maker Pigtou has published photos and video of a 3D-printed model of a prototype of the upcoming iPad mini 6 5G, sourced by known leaker David of @xleaks, and the big takeaway appears to be that the new design may have slimmer bezels and more rounded edges than the current iPad mini.

While the size of the tablet seems likely to change little, trimming down the bezels may help Apple’s upcoming iPad mini 6 achieve significantly more screen space than the current iPad mini’s 7.9-inch display. Pigtou notes that the prototype model photographed also has an indentation beneath the screen, suggesting that the next iPad mini (like previous models) will ship with a Touch ID home button.

The iPad mini 6 was already expected to hew close to its predecessor’s $399 to $499 price range, and these leaked prototype models offer little reason to expect a significant price change when the product hits shelves.

Leaked renders should always be taken with a grain of salt, though it’s not uncommon for accessory makers to get an early hint as to the size and shape of devices so that they can have accessories ready to go once the finished product is.

The fact that renders are surfacing now may be a sign that the iPad mini is getting closer to a ship date. Many observers expect that there will be an Apple April event shortly in which new iPads take center stage. That said, we think it’s far more likely that Apple would focus on a new iPad Pro 2021 than an iPad mini.

Apart from the thinner bezel and larger screen, the iPad mini 6 is expected to feature an upgraded A13 processor and possibly a display that uses mini-LED technology instead of an OLED panel.