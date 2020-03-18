Motorola Edge Plus leaked: Your best look yet at Galaxy S20 rival

Motorola's return to flagship phones continues to come into focus, with the upcoming release appearing more and more like a potential rival to the Samsung Galaxy S20 — at least in the looks department.

Our latest glance at what Motorola could be planning for its rumored Moto Edge Plus phone comes from leaker Evan Blass, who tweeted out what appears to be official renders of the upcoming handset.

There are no specs accompanying these pictures, but they do give us a better sense of what the Moto Edge Plus might look like and which colors it might be available in.

The Moto Edge Plus photos in Blass' tweet show off maroon and silvery blue models. Otherwise, the renders conform to details we've heard about in previous Moto Edge Plus leaks: there's a vertical stack of three cameras on the back of the phone and a waterfall display up front with a punch-hole for the front camera in the upper left corner of the display.

We've seen Moto Edge Plus renders previously. But those images, posted at Pricebaba by phone tipster @OnLeaks, were created based on leaked specs. These new images appear to be the real McCoy, though, which would suggest that the Moto Edge Plus' unveiling will come sooner rather than later.

Motorola has a full lineup of midrange and budget phones, but it hasn't really offered a flagship device for a few years. The phone maker's highest-end handset, the Moto Z family, supports an array of add-ons that attach to the phones' backs, but doesn't quite have the processing power you find in leading Android phones.

That looks like it's changing with the Moto Edge Plus, which, based on these leaked images, appears to have a lot in common with the best Android phones like the new Galaxy S20 lineup.

Of course, there's more to a flagship phone than just looks, and to that end, the Moto Edge Plus reportedly features a Snapdragon 865 mobile processing platform — the same chipset powering the Galaxy S20 phones as well as the LG V60 ThinQ 5G.

Motorola's upcoming phone is also rumored to feature a 6.67-inch display with a faster 90Hz refresh rate, which would match a feature found in the Google Pixel 4 and OnePlus 7T. We're also expecting a 5,000 mAh battery, a triple camera array led by a 108-megapixel main sensor and a 25MP camera up front.

Will that be enough to help Motorola return to the front line of Android flagships? We'll find out for certain once the Moto Edge Plus makes its official debut.