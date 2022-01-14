Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream is sure to be an epic clash between the top two teams in the Premier League. City will enter Etihad Stadium with a 10-point lead, but the Blues are not out of this yet and they know that a win here will keep them just about in touch.

Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream, date, time, channels Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream takes place Saturday, January 15.

► Time 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Chelsea came away from their last two Premier League matches with somewhat disappointing draws. Wins in Carabao Cup and FA Cup action were heartening, but the Blues have already lost once to Man City earlier this season. Thomas Tuchel may have to call upon the good juju that brought about Chelsea's three straight wins over their rival at the end of last season.

Fortunately, Tuchel can count on a mostly health squad. Midfield ace N'Golo Kante and centre back Thiago Silva returned from COVID recovery to the pitch against Tottenham this week. Even better, the manager seems to have patched things up with striker Romelu Lukaku, who forms a crucial part of Chelsea's attack.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are dealing with their own COVID outbreak. Manager Pep Guardiola and seven first team players missed last week's FA Cup match against Swindon. They are expected to leave isolation this week, provided they test negative.

Even with a depleted squad, City still won against Swindon, which just demonstrates how many options Guardiola has at his disposal. Bernardo Silva has been a beast in midfield, while Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish make a formidable forward line.

Guardiola also knows that even if they lose here, they'd still be well ahead of Chelsea in the table. Then again, a win would put them almost out of sight.

Will City extend their lead or can Chelsea start to catch up in the title race? You can find out what happens by watching the Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below. And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

The Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month), which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like The Office, 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.