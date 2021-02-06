Liverpool vs. Man City live stream: Premier League title is on the line

Liverpool vs. Man City start time and channels Liverpool vs. Man City kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on Sunday (Feb. 7). In the U.S., the match airs on NBCSN while UK viewers can tune in on Sky Sports.

If ever there was a do-or-die game in early February, it's Sunday's Liverpool vs. Man City live stream. The defending Premier League champs enter the match seven points behind league-leading City and fighting off challenges for the last spot in Europe. If Liverpool are going to defend last season's title, they'll need a win against City to close the gap.

City has its own demons to contend with. Cross-town rival Manchester United are nipping at their heels. And manager Pep Guardiola has never won at Anfield in five attempts as Man City boss — in fact, the last time, Man City won away at Liverpool in a league match was 2003.

So there's plenty riding on this Liverpool vs. Man City match, and you'll want to catch a live stream of it if you can. Fortunately, we can help you find a broadcast of this weekend's Premier League showdown, along with tips on using a VPN to find a live stream in your area.

How to use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs. Man City

If you can't find a Liverpool vs. Man City live stream, you're not necessarily shut out of the match. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help by letting you make it seem like you're surfing the web from anywhere in the world. That way, you can access the same streaming services available to you back at home as well as find live streams that might otherwise be geolocked.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

Liverpool vs. Man City live streams in the U.S.

Liverpool vs. Man City airs on NBCSN, a sports cable channel found on most basic cable and satellite TV packages. If you subscribe to a package with NBCSN, you'll be able to live stream the match on NBC's website as well as the NBC Sports app (Android, iOS).

Of course, if you've cut the cord on cable, those options won't be available to you. Instead, you can turn to a streaming service that also carries NBCSN, letting you live stream Liverpool vs. Man City.

Your two best options are Sling TV, the cheapest choice even after a recent price hike, and Fubo.TV, which offers more channels.

Liverpool vs. Man City live streams in the UK

Sky Sports starts its broadcast of Liverpool vs. Man City at 4 p.m. GMT, with the match kicking off half-an-hour later. If you don't have Sky Sports, you can buy a day pass via NowTV for £9.99. A month pass is currently discounted to £25/month and includes a 7-day trial of Now TV Boost.

Liverpool vs. Man City live streams in Canada

DAZN is the home of Premier League matches in Canada, so you'll need to subscribe to the streaming service to get the Liverpool vs. Man City match. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Liverpool vs. Man City live streams in other countries

Here's a sampling of where to find Liverpool vs. Man City live streams in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sports

Optus Sports Germany: Sky Ticket, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go

Sky Ticket, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1

Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1 Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola TV

Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola TV Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event Israel: Sport 2

Sport 2 Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere New Zealand: Spark Sports

Spark Sports Puerto Rico: RUSH

For more countries airing Liverpool vs. Man City, please visit LiveSoccerTV.com.