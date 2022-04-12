Liverpool vs Benfica live stream: How to watch Champions League Quarter-Final online

The Liverpool vs Benfica live stream will see the Reds look to book their place in the Champions League semi-final, but standing in their way is a Benfica side that will be desperate to cause an upset at Anfield.

Liverpool come into this game in pole position to advance further in the most intense competition in European football. The Merseyside club clinched a 1-3 victory in the first leg courtesy of goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz. Benfica did manage to score a goal of their own, but Liverpool are the firm favorites to progress into the next round thanks to that comfortable two-goal advantage.

While they are in for a tough night under the lights at the famous Anfield stadium, Benfica shouldn’t be entirely written off just yet. The side always possesses a goal threat thanks to striker Darwin Nunez, who scored their goal in the first leg. Nunez is attracting suitors from a host of top clubs and is expected to be one of the biggest transfer targets of the summer with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal reportedly keen to land his signature.

Liverpool are still chasing a quadruple this season. It’s a feat that has never been achieved in English football, but with the Carabao Cup already in the bag and the side still competing in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, Jurgen Klopp and his men could make history this season. Of course, while overcoming Benfica to move into the CL semi-finals looks highly probably, besting Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend will be a much tougher challenge.

The history books should calm any faint nerves on Merseyside. It’s been two decades since Liverpool were eliminated from the Champions League knockout stages after winning the first leg. The Reds also have a great track record against Benfica. In 11 competitive meetings, Liverpool have won seven times, with the Portuguese club winning four.

Liverpool competing on so many fronts could eventually lead to burnout, but it seems unlikely that the Reds will throw away their two-goal advantage, especially in front of the vocal Anfield crowd. Nunez has given Benfica a glimmer of hope, but it would take a real upset for Liverpool not to be playing in the semi-finals.

Can Benfica overcome a two-goal deficit and pull off a famous Champions League upset? Will Liverpool's charge towards a remarkable quadruple continue? Find out by watching the Liverpool vs Benfica live stream, and we will show you how below.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Benfica live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Benfica live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Liverpool vs Benfica live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Benfica live stream on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). Kick off is at 3 p.m. ET. / 12 p.m. PT.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Liverpool vs Benfica live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Liverpool vs Benfica live stream in the UK

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Liverpool vs Benfica live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 3HD and BT Sport Ultimate. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Liverpool vs Benfica live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Liverpool vs Benfica live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Benfica live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Benfica live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Benfica live stream on Stan (opens in new tab). The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Benfica live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Liverpool vs Benfica live stream on Spark Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).