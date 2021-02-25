Sony State of Play live blog: The latest PS5 news as it happens

It’s a big week for the PS5. Hot on the heels of an extensive interview with PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan, we have 2021’s very first State of Play livestream. For those who haven’t seen one before: State of Play is an occasional Sony video series, which takes a deep dive into the PlayStation roadmap for the next few months. (If you caught last week’s Nintendo Direct, this is pretty much the same thing, but for the PS5 rather than the Switch.)

First things first: today’s State of Play will take place at 5 PM ET, and will stream instantaneously on YouTube. We’ve written a story about how to watch February’s State of Play, but we’ll be live-blogging all the news as it happens on this very page. If you want to watch the proceedings, you can do so with the embedded video below:

State of Play February: What to expect: A few points of interest: today’s stream represents Sony’s very first State of Play in 2021. In fact, the last time we had a substantive State of Play video was in August 2020, where Sony gave us extensive looks at Godfall, Bugsnax and Hitman 3, as well as some more niche games for the PS5, PS4 and PSVR. It didn’t quite have the oomph of June’s State of Play, where we saw the PS5’s physical design for the first time.

Will today’s stream be a heavy-hitting extravaganza, like the June event? Or will it be a subdued, informative teaser, like the August event? We’ll know for sure later this afternoon.

As to what to expect from the State of Play, Sony has only outlined the broad strokes:

“A State of Play broadcast will serve up new updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5, including new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie titles you saw in June’s PS5 showcase,” wrote Sid Shuman, senior director of content communications, on the official PlayStation blog.

For the record, the third-party games shown off at the June event included Grand Theft Auto V, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Godfall, Project Athia, Hitman 3, NBA 2K21, Deathloop, Resident Evil Village and Pragmata. Some of these games have come out in the interim, but who knows; there’s always DLC to think about.

Beyond that, speculation is rampant on forums and social media, but there haven’t been any leaks from credible sources. One thread on Resetera went viral, until the moderator clarified that the whole post was a joke.

My only solid guess is that we’ll see something new from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, since we now know that it’s slated for release on June 11. There’s still a lot about the game we don’t know, including the identity of the fan-favorite Female Lombax — now seems like as good a time as any to reveal her name.

In either case, the State of Play will last for half an hour, and we’ll document it as it happens on this page. Stay tuned!