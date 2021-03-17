LG 2021 TV Lineup: OLED Evo, QNED with Mini LED, 8K, 4K and more

As one of the leading brands in the TV industry, LG's annual update of its 4K and 8K OLED and LCD TVs is hotly anticipated, and 2021 is no exception.

With big and small improvements coming to LG's OLED TVs – ranging from simple software tweaks to a new generation of OLED display technology – as well as updates to non-OLED sets, LG is offering its best collection of TVs yet. They're also the biggest, with 73-, 83- and 86-inch models available for every model line.

There's lots to like in the products listed below, but LG's hybrid QNED with Mini LED line might be the most exciting. In fact, it might be the most impressive LCD TV ever made, combining LG's NanoCell filtering technology with quantum dot color enhancement and mini-LED backlighting. Though we haven't seen it in person, the ingredients add up to a potentially great TV that's not OLED.

We are still waiting for LG to announce prices and dates for retail availability, but we will update this article as that information becomes public.

Here's what you need to know about LG's 2021 TV lineup.

LG 2021 OLED TVs

LG ZX 8K OLED

The LG ZX OLED, with its giant 77- and 88-inch OLED screens and premium built-in stand with integrated speakers, will continue to be sold in 2021 as the premiere 8K model in LG's OLED lineup. Say what you will about 8K – the prices are too high, there's no 8K content – but the LG ZX OLED is a drop-dead gorgeous TV, offering the best picture you'll ever see anywhere. Unfortunately, there's no indication that the pricing will change at all for 2021.

LG Signature ZX 8K OLED Model number Screen size Price OLED77ZXPUA 77-inch $19,999 OLED88ZXPUA 88-inch $29,999

Since it's a carryover from the previous year, it will still use last year's Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor, and will be missing some of the new features offered on the other LG OLEDs already being sold. However, there has been news about a LG Z1 OLED coming sometime this year, but with the newer a9 Gen 4 AI 8K processor, but still using the same design and OLED panel.

LG 2021 4K OLED TVs Model name Screen sizes Features LG Gallery G1 OLED 55, 65, 75 inches OLED evo display, a9 Gen 4 AI 4K processor, Flush-fit wall mount design, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 tuner, 4.2 channel/60W sound LG C1 OLED 48, 55, 65, 77, 83 inches 4K 120Hz OLED panel, a9 Gen 4 AI 4K processor, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, 2.2 channel/40W sound LG A1 OLED 48, 55, 65, 77 inches 4K 60Hz OLED panel, a7 Gen4 AI 4K processor, 3 HDMI 2.0 ports, 2.0 channel/ 20W sound

LG Gallery G1 OLED TV

Though the 8K OLED models may not be changing, LG's 4K OLED lineup is undergoing a full revamp. The LG Gallery G1 OLED TV is the first to feature LG's OLED Evo display technology, which updates traditional OLED panels with an additional element for boosted color and brightness. LG's promising that it offers the best OLED performance yet, but they're keeping it limited to the premium G1 series to better differentiate the top tier models from the rest of the OLED lineup.

Available in 55, 65 and 75-inch screen sizes, the new G1 should offer a real improvement over the already stunning design and excellent performance we saw in our LG GX OLED TV review .

LG C1 OLED

LG's venerated C-Series returns as the mainstream 4K OLED TV of choice, with plenty of improvements over the current Editor's Choice LG CX OLED . Though it doesn't have the OLED Evo panel, the 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rates should be as good as ever, and are paired with the Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI 4K processor, which handles everything from motion smoothing and upscaling low-res content to powering LG's impressive collection of smart TV features. The LG C1 OLED boasts four HDMI 2.1 ports and 40 watts of 2.2 channel sound, complete with Dolby Atmos support.

Dolby Vision IQ comes standard on all of the OLED models, but the C1 OLED will have the widest range of screen sizes, starting with a 48-inch model and scaling up to a giant 83-inch version.

LG A1 OLED

Rounding out the OLED family is the new LG A1 OLED TV, LG's new entry-level OLED model. Just as the G1 has premium features unique to it, the A1 being a budget model has some corners cut that are distinct to this lower-priced line. The 4K OLED panel drops the refresh rates to 60 Hz, the processor is a step down with the a7 Gen 4 AI chip instead of the a9 used in more premium sets, and the port selection sticks to three HDMI 2.0 ports instead of the newer 2.1 standard.

It also offers less robust support for gaming, and the two channel 20 w speakers built in are nowhere near as impressive or loud as on more expensive sets. That said, we're looking forward to seeing what price the A1 OLED sells at, since LG has more competition than ever in the affordable OLED space. (LG says that the previous entry-level OLED model line, the LG BX OLED , may come back for 2021, but there is no B1 series being announced at this time.

LG 2021 QNED Mini-LED TVs

Not content to dominate OLED TVs alone, LG's newest LCD models are getting a full stack of enhancements that could make them some of the best TVs on the market. LG QNED with Mini LED is the awkwardly named model line that sits just below LG's OLEDs, but just look at everything it has to offer.

In addition to LG's NanoCell color filtering, which offers excellent color quality on its own, LG has added quantum dots in order to boost the brightness and widen the color gamut, and paired these nanoscale enhancements with mini-LED backlighting, which backs the LCD panel with hundreds of tiny dimming zones that offer better brightness, better contrast control, and better HDR performance. It's every major optimization for an LCD panel all in a single TV, and we're excited to see the final result.

LG QNED with Mini LED Model name Screen sizes Features 8K QNED99 65, 75, 86 inches 8K resolution, Quantum dot + NanoCell + MiniLED, a9 Gen4 AI 8K processor, Hands-free voice control, Full array with local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos 4K QNED90 65, 75, 86 inches 4K resolution, Quantum dot + NanoCell + MiniLED, a7 Gen4 AI 4K processor, Full array with local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos

The LG QNED line comes in 8K and 4K flavors, with the 8K QNED99 model offering the best features. In addition to 8K resolution, the QNED99 boasts LG's a9 Gen 4 8K processor, and far-field microphones for hands-free voice control using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa (both are built into the set). It also uses Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision IQ, the best implementation of Dolby's industry leading HDR format, which offers automatic adjustments to provide better HDR performance in different lighting environments.

But the 4K version – the QNED90 – is nearly as impressive. In addition to the enhanced display, it uses LG's a7 Gen 4 AI 4K processor, and also offers Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound.

Both the 8K and 4K versions of QNED will be available in 65-, 75- and 86-inch sizes. No word yet on pricing, but we expect them to slot in between the premium OLED models and the more mainstream NanoCell TVs.

LG 2021 NanoCell TVs

LG NanoCell TV Model name Screen size Features NANO99 65, 75, 86 inches 8K resolution, a7 Gen4 AI 8K processor, NanoCell w/ 120Hz, Hands-free voice control, Full array with local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos NANO90 65, 75, 86 inches 4K resolution, NanoCell w/ 120Hz, a7 Gen4 AI 4K processor, Full array dimming, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos NANO80 50, 55, 65, 75 inches 4K resolution, NanoCell w/ 60Hz, Quad-core 4K processor, Edge lighting with local dimming NANO75 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, 86 inches 4K resolution, NanoCell w/ 60Hz, Quad-core 4K processor, (86-inch model gets a7 Gen4 processor & Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos)

LG's mid-range LCD TVs are sold under the LG NanoCell name, thanks to the use of color filtering technology that offers truer color then the average LCD set. The new line offers a wider range of sizes than ever, with NanoCell TVs offered in sizes as small as 43 inches and up to 86 inches for most NanoCell models.

At the top of the NanoCell lineup is the NANO99 8K TV, which also promises to be LG's most affordable 8K model. In addition to 8K resolution, the TV boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate, uses LG's a7 Gen 4 AI8K processor, has full array local dimming (But without the tighter control of many LED) and supports features like far field microphones for using Amazon and Google voice assistants hands-free, Dolby Vision IQ for automatic HDR optimization, and Dolby Atmos sound.

Many of those same features are offered on the nano 90 4K nanocell TV, which also boasts a 120 Hz 4K panel, has a full array backlight (albeit without local dimming), And also gets a double dose of Dolby with Dolby Vision IQ HDR and Dolby Atmos sound.

The less expensive models of NanoCell TV include the NANO80 and the NANO75, which scale back the features to a 60 Hz display, less impressive backlighting options, and LG's basic quad core 4K processor. That chip will still support all of the 4K playback and smart TV capabilities offered in LG WebOS 6.0, but may not be as impressive with the fine touches like motion handling and video processing.

However, if you want to go extra large, the NANO75 is also available with an 86-inch model which gets the a7 Gen 4 processor and full Dolby HDR and audio support offered on more expensive models.

LG UHD 4K TVs

LG 4K UHD TV Model name Screen sizes Features UP80 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, 86 inches Quad-core 4K processor, 4K LCD with 60Hz, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, (86-inch model gets a7 Gen4 processor) UP70 43, 50, 55, 65, 70, 75 inches Quad-core 4K processor, 4K LCD with 60Hz

Finally, LG's most basic and budget-friendly LCD TVs are the UP80 and UP70 UHD series. With 4K resolution LCD panels that skip the quantum dot and NanoCell optimizations, these are still highly serviceable 4K Smart TVs. Outfitted with the LG quad core 4K processor, you'll still get a full featured webOS 6.0 experience, and the UP80 also has Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound.

Like the budget NanoCell model, the UP80 does come in an extra large 86-in screen size that steps up the processor to LG's a7 Gen 4 AI 4K chip, for better upscaling.

LG 2021 TVs: Other big improvements

Alpha 9 & Alpha 7 4th Gen processors

LG's 2021 TVs will get the latest and best version of LG's AI-driven video processing and feature filled smart capabilities thanks to its new processing chips.

The best of these is the Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI processor, which gets a slew of new processing tricks to deliver cleaner, smoother video. The new chip adds image adjustments mashed on scene type, tweaking the object clarity and motion handling depending upon the type of scene. Other new enhancements include building recognition, scenery and night scene adjustments, and better handling of smooth gradients.

Alongside this is the step down model, the alpha 7 Gen 4 chip, which offers many of the same capabilities. All of this is in addition to existing processing tricks like object enhancement, text clarity for more readable on-screen text, and upscaling content to 4K or 8K.

Audio also gets a hand from the new chips, with new tricks like auto-volume leveling across different apps and services (no more getting blasted when you switch to YouTube), and the addition of virtual height channels for fuller, more immersive sound when upmixing audio content.

Upgrades to webOS 6.0

LG's latest version of WebOS is getting a makeover, with a redesigned home screen that puts more content options up front. Instead of a single ribbon menu along the bottom, the home screen will now feature multiple rows that showcase all sorts of content.

Search and search results are placed front and center, with apps and home dashboard options readily accessible. But LG is also adding content recommendations, a list of frequently viewed channels and streaming options, sports alerts and even shopping recommendations.

LG is also moving toward a more unified user experience, creating a more consistent look and feel as you navigate across menus and through apps and the app store.

New Magic Remote

The LG Magic Remote has been a mainstay of LG TVs for years, offering a super intuitive point and click motion controls cursor for navigating on screen elements. The end result is more ergonomic and more convenient, with voice control and NFC pairing built into the remote, and new dedicated app buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and LG Channels.

LG's Nintendo Wii-like navigation experience has always been good, but the chunky remotes were looking a little dated, so LG has slimmed down the design, streamlined the button layout and added a clever NFC pairing tag into the remote, letting you pair your smartphone with the TV with a single tap, and without having to leave the couch.

Game Optimizer menu

LG is also offering more control to gamers with the new game optimizer menu. With settings for display, game genre, motion handling and smoothness and game audio, you can tweak the default game mode to get a better picture while still getting the lower-lag times that game modes traditionally deliver by stripping out all image processing.

And if you want to ditch the presets, you can toggle those on and off easy right from the game optimizer menu.

LG 2021 TVs: Pricing and availability

The LG has offered up a lot of new details about its 2021 TV lineup, we're still missing some key information. Namely pricing for the majority of new TVs as well as firm details about when they will be available to buy.

We will update this story with retail availability and prices as soon as we get that information.