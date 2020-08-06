Lakers vs Rockets live stream: How to watch 2020 NBA seeding game online

Lakers vs Rockets start time, channel Lakers vs Rockets starts tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern / 6 p.m. PT on TNT, AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Spectrum SportsNet Los Angeles.

Houston's quest for seeding continues tonight with the Lakers vs Rockets live stream. In what was once their final game as expected underdogs, the Rockets might even claim this game from Los Angeles too, and set off for a series of matchups where they're favored (though they weren't expected to beat the Mavs or the Bucks either).

The Rockets' positive fortune comes at a price for Los Angeles, yes, LeBron James has been removed from the game to nurse his injured groin. And since the Lakers have already clinched the top seed in the west, it's unclear how the healthy LA players will take tonights game: as a proof of force or a chance to not push themselves too hard?

This las led LA to lose their bookies odds as 2.5 point favorite, and becoming an underdog by the same margin. But will those numbers change now that the Rockets' Russell Westbrook is expected to sit out of tonight's game?

This is the final back-to-back game for the Lakers this season, and will give Anthony Davis and the rest of the team a chance to show up strong and demonstrate they're not lost without King James. That being said, Davis has a sprained right ankle and is still probable to play, while Morris, Caldwell-Pope and Howard are all probable despite injury, while Caruso's dealing with muscle spasms in his neck, and is marked as questionable.

What this all adds up to is a simple question: Can LA contain James Harden? Ancillary query: Can the Rockets put up enough points without Eric Gordon?

Here's everything you need to watch Lakers vs Rockets live stream tonight:

Lakers vs Rockets live streams in the US

For U.S. viewers, the Lakers vs Rockets live stream will be broadcast on TNT as well as local affiliates AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Spectrum SportsNet Los Angeles. The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET today (Aug 6).

Basketball fans should also considering getting the NBA League Pass; packages start at $20 per year but you'll need to spend $29 per year for access to all teams — minus local and national blackout games.

If you've cut the cord and you're looking for an all-encompassing streaming option, TNT is available on Sling TV, one of the best streaming services around. While TNT is in both of the $30 per month Sling Blue and Orange packages, each has certain channels hoops fans will want.

The $45 per month Sling Blue + Orange package may be their best best for a comprehensive streaming situation. TNT is also included with Fubo TV, which appears to also have AT&T SportsNet Southwest (but confirm with your zip code before subscribing).

TNT is a part of all Sling TV packages. If you go with Sling Blue, you also get Fox and NBC affiliates, as well as NBC Sports Network and FX1. Sling Orange has ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, which are must-have channels for sports fans. Basketball lovers can add on NBA TV, too.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to NSPA (available in select regions), it's also got on demand movies, so you're not just watching sports. Fubo also has ESPN, but it costs $10 more than Sling Blue + Orange.View Deal

Lakers vs Rockets live streams in the UK

British hoop fans can watch the Lakers vs Rockets live stream on Sky Sports. Those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Lakers vs Rockets live streams in Canada

Canada will watch Lakers vs Rockets on TSN, which is available via cable packages as well as online as a standalone purchase for streaming. Specifically, Lakers vs Rockets airs on TSN2.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.