Jupiter’s Legacy cancelled by Netflix, Supercrooks spinoff will continue universe

Jupiter's Legacy has been cancelled by Netflix after one season, but will live on in the form of an anime spinoff series called Super Crooks.

The adaptation of Mark Millar's comics premiered just a month ago, on May 7. It was the first project to come out of Netflix's acquisition of Millarworld, the comics imprint, and the first season reportedly cost $200 million to make. A second season will not follow, as Millar announced on Twitter that "we’ve made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment."

It's a bit of a slippery way of saying Jupiter's Legacy has been cancelled, but cancelled it is.

Jupiter's Legacy starred Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, and Matt Lanter. The story followed the world's first generation of superheroes, who discovered their abilities in the 1930s, and their powered children, who struggle to live up to their legendary parents.

The show debuted to lackluster reviews, earning just a 38% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (though the audience score was higher at 72%). After its premiere, Jupiter's Legacy ranked No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 and continued to sit on the list for several weeks. Netflix does not regularly release audience numbers, but it seems the streamer decided the show had underperformed — particularly for one that was so expensive to make.

"I’m really proud of what the team achieved with ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season,” Millar said in his statement. He also left room for Jupiter's Legacy to be un-cancelled in the future, adding, "We’re confident we’ll return to it later."

In the meantime, Millar is focusing on a new project, since Netflix ordered a spinoff, Supercrooks. The anime series is adapted from Millar's heist comic featuring eight supervillains. A sneak peek of Supercrooks will be shown at this month's Annecy International Animation Film Festival.