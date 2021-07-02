July mattress sale at Serta takes up to $1,000 off bundles

The long-awaited 4th of July weekend is here and mattress manufacturers are offering some of the best 4th of July mattress sales of the season.
Currently, Serta is taking up to $400 off its iComfort mattresses and up to $600 off its Serta Motion Perfect Base. After discount, you can get the iComfort mattress (queen) Limited Edition for just $799. That's $200 off and one of the best mattress deals we've seen from Serta all year.
Serta iComfort Mattress: was $999 now $799 @ Serta
Save up to $400: Serta is taking up to $400 off its line of iComfort mattresses. If you're shopping for an affordable mattress that won't make you overheat, the base model (iComfort Limited Edition) is an excellent option. It features a Cold Touch Cover accompanied by cooling gel and cooling foam. The result is a bed that promises to keep you fresh even during the hottest summer days. The twin is on sale for $709 (was $909), whereas the queen Limited Edition costs $799 (was $999). View Deal
Serta Motion Perfect Adjustable Base: was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Serta
Save up to $600: Serta is taking up to $600 off its Motion Perfect Adjustable Base. After discount, you can get the queen size for just $1,399 (was $1,699). The base features a wireless remote that lets you adjust the head and/or foot of the mattress. View Deal
If you want the best mattress in Serta's line up, you can't go wrong with the iComfort line. It's designed to keep the warmest sleepers cool while simultaneously offering plenty of back support. The base model (iComfort Limited Edition) features a Cold Touch Cover accompanied by cooling gel and cooling foam. The cooling foam contours around your body to offer maximum support. Meanwhile, the gel helps promote airflow and keeps you cool at night.
Like all Serta mattresses, it includes a generous 120-day trial and a 10-year warranty. Pair it with the Serta Motion Perfect Adjustable Base to max out your savings.
Serta's sale ends June 7. Make sure to check out our 4th of July sales coverage for more deals beyond mattresses.
Shop all holiday mattress discounts
- Nectar (Editor's Choice): $400 off mattresses + $399 of free gifts
- Allswell: 15% off mattresses via "JULY4TH"
- Amerisleep: 30% off mattresses + $239 in free gifts w/ "AS30"
- Avocado: up to $250 off organic mattresses
- Awara: $300 off all mattresses + free $499 sleep bundle
- Bear: 25% off + free $250 gift via "CHILL"
- Big Fig: save $300 via "JULY4"
- Brentwood: up to $200 off mattresses + 40% off toppers
- Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off everything
- Casper: up to 30% off mattress bundles + 15% off bedding
- Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off Chill mattress + free sleep bundle
- DreamCloud: $200 off mattresses + $399 of free gifts
- Emma: 45% off all mattresses
- Ghostbed: 33% off mattresses + 2 free pillows via "FUTURE33"
- Helix: save up to $200 on mattresses + 2 free pillows
- Idle: up to 50% off sitewide + 2 free pillows w/ mattress purchase
- Layla: up to $200 off mattresses + 2 free pillows
- Leesa: up to $500 off + 2 free pillows
- Mattress Firm: up to 50% off select mattresses
- Nest Bedding: 20% off mattresses + 10% off bedding
- Nolah: up to $800 off + 2 free pillows
- Purple: up to $350 off mattress bundles
- Saatva: $200 off luxury mattresses when you spend $975
- Sleep Number: up to $1,000 off select mattresses
- Tempur-Pedic: $500 off all Tempur-Breeze mattresses
- Tuft & Needle: 20% off sitewide
- Vaya: $300 off any mattress via "VAYA300"
- Zoma Mattress: $150 off any mattress + $540 free sleep bundle