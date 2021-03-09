Hurry! Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones just hit lowest price ever

If you're looking for a great pair of noise-cancelling headphones but don't want to pay a premium, this is the deal to get.

Right now, Amazon has the Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones on sale for $299. That's a whole $80 off its original listed price of $399, making it the lowest price we've seen since last year's Black Friday sales. This particular deal applies to the model in Arctic White only, with other colors offered at a slightly less exciting discount of $50 off. Hurry though, as stocks are limited.

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy now. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. Even better, they're now $80 off (Arctic White only) and at their lowest price ever (other colors are $50 off).View Deal

The Bose 700 made our best headphones list, and it's easy to see why. Whether you want them for work, school, or everyday use — the Bose 700 make a perfect choice with their lightweight design, wireless technology, premium-level Active Noise Cancellation and a superb battery life of up to 20 hours.

In our Bose 700 review, we loved their attractive design, precise and balanced audio and the intuitive controls. About the only negative was the high price, and this deal wipes that away.

These over-ear headphones weigh just 8.96 ounces and come with a 42-inch audio cable, as well as a 20-inch USB-C cable. The Bose 700 connect to the device of your choice via Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of up to 33ft (10m). The Bose 700 are available in three stunning colors on Amazon: Arctic White, Silver Luxe and Triple Black.

All-in-all, the Bose 700 are a must-buy for audio enthusiasts, and this killer deal makes those bad boys that much more desirable. And in case you still want to browse through some other options on the market, feel free to check out our roundup of some of the best headphone deals available right now.