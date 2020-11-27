AirPods Pro Black Friday deal is cheapest ever — and in stock right now

Black Friday deals have been coming in hard and fast, and this is the best Black Friday AirPods deal ever.

Currently, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro for just $169 at Amazon . That’s $80 off the normal price and is, by far, the cheapest price we’ve ever seen these wireless earbuds. Amazon has stock right now so we'd hurry!

AirPods Pro Black Friday deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Apple's best wireless earbuds have dropped in price, offering $80 in savings. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen. You get active noise cancellation, a customizable fit and water and sweat resistance. View Deal

The best AirPods Pro Black Friday deal we’ve seen thus far had been the AirPods Pro for $189 at Woot, but Amazon's deal (which Amazon matched) slashes another $20 off that price and makes it a must-buy.

They’re one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now, and as you’ll see in our AirPods Pro review we found that Apple’s most advanced wireless earbuds offered a comfortable in-ear design, powerful active noise cancelling activation, crystal clear calls (thanks to its three microphones) great sound and the convenience of Hey Siri support.

It’s safe to say the AirPods Pro is a massive improvement over the standard AirPods, particularly where comfort is involved. In fact they’re so light and comfortable that we completely forgot we were wearing them during our workout test.

They’re also powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which ensures they’ll instantly connect to your iPhone or iPad. That’s yet another advantage for iPhone owners, because nobody likes dealing with the nonsense of pairing Bluetooth headphones.

Once you’ve done check out all the other Black Friday deals that are available right now. Plus, bookmark our Cyber Monday deals page.

Shop more Black Friday sales

Today's best Apple AirPods Pro deals Black Friday Sale ends in 20 hrs 02 mins 25 secs Low Stock Apple AirPods Pro - White Laptops Direct £195 View Deal Reduced Price Apple Airpods Pro - Active... very.co.uk £249 £199 View Deal Low Stock Apple AirPods Pro With... BT Shop £199 View Deal Low Stock Reduced Price Apple AirPods Pro Simply Be £249 £219 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis Currys PC World very.co.uk

Best Black Friday deals right now

Best Black Friday deals right now