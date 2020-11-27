Trending

AirPods Pro Black Friday deal is cheapest ever — and in stock right now

The AirPods Pro for $169 is the best AirPods Black Friday deal

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Black Friday deals have been coming in hard and fast, and this is the best Black Friday AirPods deal ever.

Currently, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro for just $169 at Amazon. That’s $80 off the normal price and is, by far, the cheapest price we’ve ever seen these wireless earbuds. Amazon has stock right now so we'd hurry! 

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon
Apple's best wireless earbuds have dropped in price, offering $80 in savings. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen. You get active noise cancellation, a customizable fit and water and sweat resistance. View Deal

The best AirPods Pro Black Friday deal we’ve seen thus far had been the AirPods Pro for $189 at Woot, but Amazon's deal (which Amazon matched) slashes another $20 off that price and makes it a must-buy.

They’re one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now, and as you’ll see in our AirPods Pro review we found that Apple’s most advanced wireless earbuds offered a comfortable in-ear design, powerful active noise cancelling activation, crystal clear calls (thanks to its three microphones) great sound and the convenience of Hey Siri support.

It’s safe to say the AirPods Pro is a massive improvement over the standard AirPods, particularly where comfort is involved. In fact they’re so light and comfortable that we completely forgot we were wearing them during our workout test. 

They’re also powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which ensures they’ll instantly connect to your iPhone or iPad. That’s yet another advantage for iPhone owners, because nobody likes dealing with the nonsense of pairing Bluetooth headphones.

