How to watch the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards live stream online

The Independent Spirit Awards live streams start right now, delivering the Oscars' cooler younger sibling. As it happens every year, the day before the Academy Awards, the Spirit Awards honor the best low-budget, indie movies.

The Independent Spirit Awards are produced by the Film Independent, a non-profit arts organization that champions creative independence in visual storytelling and support a community of artists who embody diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision.

This year, the Spirit Awards will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8 and the top nominees include Uncut Gems, The Lighthouse and Marriage Story.

The vibe of the Spirit Awards is much more chill and relaxed than the Oscars. It's held at the beach in Santa Monica, California and the stars hit the red carpet in more casual clothing than you see at the Academy Awards.

Here's everything you need to know about getting 2020 Independent Spirit Awards live streams.

2020 Independent Spirit Awards start time, red carpet and channel The Independent Spirit Awards 2020 just began at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT today (Saturday, Feb. 8). The red carpet, hosted by Catt Sadler started at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT was broadcast live on Twitter. Independent Spirit Awards 2020 channel: The show is broadcast live on IFC. Cable subscribers can watch the live stream on IFC.com.

How to watch 2020 Independent Spirit Awards live stream anywhere on Earth

How to watch 2020 Independent Spirit Awards live stream in the US

The Independent Spirit Awards ceremony will air on IFC on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Cable subscribers can use their login to watch the live stream on IFC.com. And select clips will be available to watch on the Film Independent's YouTube channel.

The ceremony will also be broadcast around the world live on Twitter.

You can also watch the Spirit Awards on a live TV streaming service that offers IFC:

Sling TV : Starting at $30 per month

Starting at $30 per month YouTube TV : Unlimited DVR storage, 70-plus channels for $49.99

: Unlimited DVR storage, 70-plus channels for $49.99 Fubo TV: Local channels and sports coverage for $54.99

Local channels and sports coverage for $54.99 Philo: 59 channels and unlimited DVR for $20

How to watch the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards red carpet live stream

The Indie Spirit Awards red carpet live stream, hosted by Catt Sadler, will be broadcast on Twitter starting at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

International options for 2020 Independent Spirit Awards live stream

UK, Australia, around the world: International viewers can watch the Independent Spirit Awards on Twitter.

International viewers can watch the Independent Spirit Awards on Twitter. Canada: The Independent Spirit Awards live stream will be available at hollywoodsuite.ca.

The 2020 Independent Spirit nominees

Best Feature

A Hidden Life

Clemency

The Farewell

Marriage Story

Uncut Gems

Best Director



Robert Eggers – The Lighthouse

Alma Har'el – Honey Boy

Julius Onah – Luce

Safdie Brothers – Uncut Gems

Lorene Scafaria – Hustlers

Best Male Lead

Chris Galust – Give Me Liberty as Vic

Kelvin Harrison Jr. – Luce as Luce Edgar

Robert Pattinson – The Lighthouse as Ephraim Winslow

Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems as Howard Ratner

Matthias Schoenaerts – The Mustang as Roman Coleman

Best Female Lead

Karen Allen – Colewell as Nora

Hong Chau – Driveways as Kathy

Elisabeth Moss – Her Smell as Becky Something

Mary Kay Place – Diane as Diane

Alfre Woodard – Clemency as Bernadine Williams

Renée Zellweger – Judy as Judy Garland

Best Supporting Male

Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse as Thomas Wake

Noah Jupe – Honey Boy as Otis Lort

Shia LaBeouf – Honey Boy as James Lort

Jonathan Majors – The Last Black Man in San Francisco as Montgomery "Mont" Allen

Wendell Pierce – Burning Cane as Reverend Tillman

Best Supporting Female

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers as Ramona Vega

Taylor Russell – Waves as Emily Williams

Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell as Nai Nai

Lauren 'Lolo' Spencer – Give Me Liberty as Tracy

Octavia Spencer – Luce as Harriet Wilson

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Jason Begue & Shawn Snyder – To Dust

Ronald Bronstein, Benny & Joshua Safdie – Uncut Gems

Chinonye Chukwu – Clemency

Tarell Alvin McCraney – High Flying Bird

Best First Screenplay

Fredrica Bailey and Stefon Bristol – See You Yesterday

Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen – Driveways

Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy – Blow the Man Down

Jocelyn Deboer and Dawn Luebbe – Greener Grass

James Montague and Craig W. Sanger – The Vast of the Night

Best First Feature

Olivia Wilde – Booksmart

Michael Angelo Covino – The Climb

Kent Jones – Diane

Joe Talbot – The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre – The Mustang

Stefon Bristol – See You Yesterday

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

Island of the Hungry Ghosts

Best Cinematography

Todd Banhazl – Hustlers

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Natasha Braier – Honey Boy

Chananun Chotrungroj – The Third Wife

Pawel Pogorzelski – Midsommar

Best Editing

Julie Béziau – The Third Wife

Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Tyler L. Cook – Sword of Trust

Louise Ford – The Lighthouse

Kirill Mikhanovsky – Give Me Liberty

Best International Film

The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão (Brazil)

Les Misérables (France)

Parasite (South Korea)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)

Retablo (Peru)

The Souvenir (United Kingdom)