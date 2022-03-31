How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 online — time and where to stream the finale

When you settle down to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 online — know that this isn't a normal episode. Not only is this the series finale (don't worry, a movie will follow), it's also a super-sized edition of the show. The finale will run 81 minutes long enough for some (but not all) of the threads to be tied up.

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 start time, channel Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 date: Sunday, April 3) at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

Where to stream: BBC iPlayer (free)

How to watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN (100% risk-free)

Director Anthony Byrne has already warned us that this episode is different in other ways, telling RadioTimes that "It feels very, very different to the rest of the season. It feels very, very different to anything we've done before. It's very epic in scope. It feels like a film – it's a kind of dry run for the feature film." That feature film, by the way, will be about "untold story that happened in the Second World War, which the Peakys are going to be involved in."

And, one other film tidbit before we move on: Tommy and Arthur will be involved with the film. This makes us wonder how damning Tommy's diagnosis actually is.

Going back to last week's episode? We know now that tuberculosis isn't the only thing with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) in its crosshairs. Michael Gray (Finn Cole) is dead set on ending his cousin's life, as he blames Tommy for the death of Polly. And so we wonder how much of the finale's 81 minutes will be spent springing Michael from his prison cell.

That said, Tommy has a weapon hidden up his sleeve as well. He knows what Michael doesn't: Michael's wife Gina (Anya Taylor-Joy) has been having an affair with Sir Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin).

So, will Michael beat tuberculosis to the punch? Or will Tommy somehow elude death again? Here's

When does Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 come out?

The BBC airs Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 on April 3.

Meanwhile, in America, the Netflix Peaky Blinders season 6 release date is June 10.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can watch Peaky Blinders in the UK on BBC iPlayer. It's totally free to view; you'll need to register, but there's no cost.

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 debuts on Sunday (April 3) at 9 p.m. BST on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 online, from anywhere on Earth

BBC may not be in the U.S. and Netflix won't have Peaky Blinders season 6 for months, but that doesn't mean you need to miss Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is the right one for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN right now. We were impressed by its ability to access more than 3,000 services across 94 countries and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not 100% happy with it.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 in the US, Canada and Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Thankfully, you don't need Netflix for this. Yes, while Netflix may be the place to watch Peaky Blinders in America, it's not going to have Peaky Blinders season 6 as early as the BBC. The new season has to end on BBC before it goes to Netflix, which is why the current season isn't arriving on Netflix until June.

Of course, those in the U.S. who want to watch it live with our friends in the U.K. will need a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to log in to the BBC iPlayer.