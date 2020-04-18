How to watch One World: Together At Home online from anywhere on Earth

Everyone has a reason to watch One World: Together at Home online, a huge star-studded event that's actually for a good cause: supporting the frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization (WHO). Oh, and it's led by the stage-stealer herself: Lady Gaga.

One World: Together At Home start time, channels, cast Start time: Saturday, 8 p.m. p.m. Eastern

Channel: ABC, AXS, CBS, NBC among others

Stars: Lady Gaga, Adam Lambert, Amy Poehler, Idris Elba, Jameela Jamil, Matthew McConaughey and many more

Run-time: 2 hours

To benefit: The WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund

We've got the complete list of everyone scheduled to appear and/or perform at One World: Together at Home, but let's start with the heavy hitters. In addition to Gaga, we've got Billie Eilish and Billie Joe Armstrong and Billy Ray Cyrus, who really shouldn't perform together, no matter how funny that would be.

Then, there's Camila Cabello, John Legend, Ellie Goulding, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and Michael Bublé. Oh, and The Rolling Stones too. Plus a certain up and coming pop star named Taylor Swift.

In terms of other celebrities who probably won't be performing songs, athletes Megan Rapinoe and Lindsay Vonn are signed up, as are Samuel L. Jackson and Oprah Winfrey. Other personalities include Heidi Klum, the late night Jimmys (Fallon and Kimmel) and WWE athletes Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman and Xavier Woods.

How can I watch One World: Together At Home with a VPN?

Everyone should be able to watch One World: Together at Home online from anywhere in the world -- it's in the name! But if you're stuck away from your home and having trouble using the service you already pay for, you don't need to be thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions. With the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch along with the rest of us, no matter where you are.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

How do I watch One World: Together At Home in the US?

You can watch One World: Together at Home for free on the AXS network as a part of the Sling TV Happy Hour Across America deal, which opens up Sling Blue from 5pm to midnight Eastern. Just sign up here and you'll have access.

It's also going to be streamed from Amazon Prime Video, Apple Music, and on social media networks like YouTube, Twitch and Facebook. But if you're anything like us, you'll probably want to watch on your TV, which is where one of the best streaming services comes in.

AXS isn't the only big channel in this lineup, as Sling Blue packs AMC, the Food Network, USA, TBS, IFC and Lifetime — all of which become free from 5 p.m. to midnight.

One World: Together at Home is also going to be on ABC, which means you can get it with one of the best TV antennas, or watch it via one of two other live TV streaming services we recommend:

Hulu With Live TV : 60-plus channels and access to Hulu's library and originals for $54.99

60-plus channels and access to Hulu's library and originals for $54.99 YouTube TV: Unlimited DVR storage, 70-plus channels for $49.99

ABC is one of the many channels on Hulu + Live TV, which includes top original programming, including The Handmaid's Tale and the new High Fidelity series. It's also got CBS, FOX, NBC and 24x7 news networks including CNN, FOX News and MSNBC.

YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including all four major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage.

How to watch One World: Together At Home in the UK

One World: Together At Home will air almost a day later in the U.K., broadcasting from BBC One from 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. BST.

While this delay may seem frustrating, it makes sense because the U.S. start time of 8 p.m. Eastern is 1 a.m. in the United Kingdom.

How to watch One World: Together At Home in Canada

Canadians have a few options, starting with CTV (both via TV and online) on Bell Media, CityTV, Corus and the Bein channel.

One World: Together At Home cast: Here's who's performing