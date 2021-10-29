How to watch Doctor Who season 13 online and on BBC iPlayer

Doctor Who season 13 start time, channel Doctor Who season 13 will debut with episode 1, "The Halloween Apocalypse" on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. ET in the U.S. on BBC America and at 6.25 p.m. BST on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

It's almost time to watch Doctor Who season 13 online — with or without cable or the BBC — but this year's a little different. Not only are we starting off with a Halloween episode (perfect timing, given the airing date), but the series is going to tell one whole storyline across its episodes and it also has its own title — Doctor Who: Flux.

That said, it's only got a runway for six episodes, so they're likely going to make each of them count.

Early reports about the monsters this season are varied, with a likely pleasing mix of new and old. Expect the return of the armored humanoid Sontarans and the tentacle-faced Ood. We should also see some Weeping Angels as well.

This is also Whittaker's final season, but don't think she was given a short season because of her departure; instead, Covid-19-related filming interruptions cut the Doctor Who season 13 down from 11 to six episodes. That said, this isn't her end with the series: three specials coming in 2022 will be her swan song.

As for companions, Whittaker will still be joined by PC Yasmin "Yaz" Khan (Mandip Gill), and new companion Dan Lewis (John Bishop) will first occur in the show while he's working at a food bank. Another new piece of casting is Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) as Vinder, of whom we know nothing.

How to watch Doctor Who season 13 online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because BBC and BBC America aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Doctor Who season 13 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is the right one for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

How to watch Doctor Who season 13 in the US

BBC America, thankfully, is airing Doctor Who season 13 on the same day as it hits screens in the U.K., just slightly later because of prime time and all. That means you can watch it on two of the best streaming services, Sling TV and fuboTV.

Of course, those visiting the U.S. who want to watch it live with our friends in the U.K. will need a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to log in back home to use BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Doctor Who season 13 in the UK

You can watch Doctor Who season 13 in the UK on BBC iPlayer. It's totally free to view; you'll need to register, but there's no cost.

Episode 1 arrives Sunday (Oct. 31) at 6.25 p.m. BST on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.