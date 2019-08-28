LG's Wild Rollable Smartphone Might Look Like This

With foldable smartphones almost yesterday's news, companies are already exploring the next design revolution. A newly discovered patent from LG teases a roll-up, double-sided smartphone like no other handheld we've ever seen before.

Unearthed and rendered by LetsGoDigital, the patent shows a roll-up display capable of wrapping around both sides of the device. A thin bezel is visible on the top and bottom, which could hold sensors and cameras.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Dual flexible hinges enable the display to bend inward and outward. LetsGoDigital suggests its possible to both wrap the screen around the entire housing or designate the display to one side. It also believes magnets will help keep the rollable screen in place.

When we sat down in January with the CTO of LG Electronics at CES 2019, he told us his company was "working on rollable phones." According to LetsGoDigital, LG filed the patent in February, and it was published on August 9.

This wouldn't be LG's first expedition into rollables—we also went hands-on with the LG Signature OLED TV R, a fully-functioning roll-out TV, at last year's CES. That rollable TV is expected to be available globally in 2020.

If the Korean company figured out a rollable TV display, a rollable smartphone might not be far behind.