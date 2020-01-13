Get the Kindle Paperwhite at its lowest price ever

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best eReaders you can buy. For a limited time, you can score one at an all-time low price.

Currently, Amazon has the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite eReader on sale for $84.99. That's $45 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this eReader. It's one of today's best Amazon deals right now.

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $84 @ Amazon

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a flush-to-screen display, which makes it one of the most impressive e-readers around. We found it easy-to-use and able to keep up with the biggest bookworms.

The Kindle Paperwhite features a 6-inch anti-glare 300 ppi display and 8GB of storage which holds thousands of books. It's also IPX8 rated waterproof so you can read by the pool, at the beach or even in the bathtub worry free.

In our Kindle Paperwhite review, we put it to the test by splashing water on it and dropping it in a pail of water. After marinating for 20 minutes, the device continued to work and offered responsive page-turning as if it had been dry the whole time.

If you're on a tighter budget, Amazon also has the Amazon Kindle on sale for $59.99 ($30 off). This model has 4GB of storage and a built in front light.