Get a year of free Disney Plus and a $50 gift card with this Verizon FiOS deal

Whether you're looking to cut the cord or just searching for a cheaper ISP, Verizon has a FiOS deal you don't want to miss.

For a limited time, switch to any FiOS Internet plan and get a free year of Disney Plus. Even better, get a free $50 prepaid Visa card. This is very similar for to a FiOS deal we saw during the holidays, which also included a year of Disney Plus and a pair of Samsung earbuds.

FiOS Internet from $39/month: 1-year free Disney Plus

Want to cut the cord and get a free year of Disney Plus in the process? Switch to any Verizion FiOS Internet plan (from $39.99/month) and you'll get a free year of Disney Plus. Even better, you'll also get a $50 prepaid Visa card. View Deal

FiOS Internet plans start at $39.99/month for 200 Mbps, $59.99/month for 300 Mbps, and $79.99/month for Gigabit speeds. The first two options comes with a $50 prepaid Visa card, whereas the latter option comes with a $100 prepaid Visa card.

Getting Disney Plus for a year is an awesome bargain because you get the hottest streaming service around with access to all the Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney content you can possibly dream of. This includes the acclaimed new Star Wars show The Mandalorian.

There is no expiration date for this FiOS deal, but don't wait too long to take advantage of it.