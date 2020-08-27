Fortnite Season 4 trailer, date, battle pass, skins and map changes

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is here, and it's looking quite Marvelous. The new season is fully themed around some of Marvel's mightiest heroes, with the likes of Thor, Wolverine and Iron Man showing up to help save Epic's battle royale island from the world-eating Galactus.

As such, this new season has a ton of exciting Marvel look to earn as well as some fun new ways to play. Here's what you need to know about Fortnite Season 4: Nexus War, including its start date, battle pass and more.

Fortnite Season 4 starts on August 27 — for most players, at least. Due to the ongoing legal troubles between Apple and Epic, the new update is not currently available on iOS and Mac.

Fortnite Season 4 trailer

The Fortnite Season 4 Nexus War launch trailer sets up the game's new Marvel storyline, which has the likes of Iron Man, She-Hulk, Wolverine and Thor transported to the Fortnite island. Just as the Marvel crew and the classic Fortnite characters are about to square off, Marvel big bad Galactus can be seen flying in from above to attack them both.

For more on the game's story, you can read the in-game prelude comic by visiting the Helicarrier room.

Fortnite Season 4 battle pass

The Fortnite Season 4 battle pass is looking like a must-have for Marvel fans. You'll be able to unlock skins and gear for Iron Man, Storm, Groot, Mystique, Thor, Dr. Doom, She-Hulk and Wolverine.

The Battle Pass will include special Heroic and Villanous Deeds, which will unlock a special emote that will "reveal the hero or villain within."

As always, the battle pass costs 950 V-bucks (which translates to about $10 in real-world cash), and allows you to earn up to 1,500 V-bucks for completing challenges. See our guide on how to get free V-bucks for more on racking up extra in-game cash.

Fortnite Season 4 map and gameplay changes

(Image credit: Epic Games)

While Season 3 didn't have a ton of cohesion like the previous 11 seasons of Fortnite, it did feature a boatload of content. The entire map flooded, named locations changed, new spots popped up, there were secret Coral Buddies challenges, and a special Aquaman skin. There are still new things coming before the end, too.

From the looks of things, it looks like the SHIELD Helicarrier has descended onto the island for Season 4. Epic also notes that there are new Stark Supply Drones on the map that you can shoot down for "powerful weapons and hero abilities."