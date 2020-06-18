Fitbit Charge 4 just hit lowest price ever in time for Father's Day

When it comes to fitness trackers, the Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the very best you'll find. It has built-in GPS, great new health features, and it's also on sale at its lowest price ever.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 4 on sale for $129. That's $20 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this tracker. It's also one of the best Fitbit deals we've seen this month.

The Editor's Choice Fitbit Charge 4 is the best Fitbit you can buy. That's mainly due to the fact that the Charge 4 is the first Fitbit with built-in GPS, which means you'll get more accurate tracking when running, biking, or swimming. In our Fitbit Charge 4 review we also liked that it has a number of new features like a new fitness metric called Active Zone Minutes. Various health advocates recommend getting your heart pumping above its normal rate for at least 150 minutes each week. The Charge 4 is designed to keep track of that, and it'll let you know when you need to get out more.

It also has Fitbit's SPO2 sensor for better sleep tracking, and can let you know if you're not getting enough oxygen as you doze, a possible sign of sleep apnea. The Charge 4 also has Fitbit Pay, so you can use it as a contactless payment method at participating locations.

Need more gift ideas? Make sure to check out our Father's Day sales guide for other deals for dad.