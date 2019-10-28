Black Friday Preview: New Roku Ultra Just $79

Black Friday deals are launching everywhere and the latest device to get a Black Friday price cut is the Roku Ultra 2019. Part of the Roku fall 2019 lineup, the new streamer just debuted in September and it's already on sale.

Currently, you can get the Roku Ultra for $79 at Amazon. That's $20 off and the second-best price we've seen for this streamer. (It was briefly on sale for $69 in early October).

Roku Ultra 4K 2019: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart

The new Roku Ultra sports a faster CPU, which loads channels up to 20% faster. Its remote also has two programmable shortcut buttons. It's $20 off and just $10 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

The Editor's Choice Roku Ultra 2019 looks similar to its predecessor. It features 4K HDR support, a USB port, a microSD slot, and a "find remote" feature. The 2019 edition adds a new CPU, which Roku claims can launch channels up to 20% faster than its predecessor.

However, we found that apps could still take a little while to open, up to 10 seconds in the case of resource-heavy programs like Netflix. Once the app was up and running, though, navigation felt almost instantaneous.

Loading 4K HDR content is also very dependent on which apps you use. While YouTube buffered to 4K HDR almost instantly, it took Amazon Video about 30 seconds to catch up.

In addition to the new CPU, the Roku Ultra 2019 also comes with a new Roku Ultra remote that has two new programmable shortcut buttons. That's right, for the first time ever, you can program the Roku remote to launch your favorite channels, rather than just the four preprogrammed buttons.

Overall, the new Roku Ultra is a solid streamer that we highly recommend, especially if you can snag it for less than its $99 asking price. Be sure to follow our Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best deals.