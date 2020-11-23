Best Black Friday coffee machine deals 2020

The best Black Friday coffee deals are live and ready to provide you with a reasonably priced but satisfying cup of joe. Whether you want something that'll provide you with a single serving in the morning, or a huge brewer that'll keep your whole household swimming in coffee, we've found deals you'll be interested in.

Black Friday itself doesn't happen until Friday but many retailers are already offering discounts. You could hold on until later in the week, or until Cyber Monday, to see if you can get an even cheaper coffee machine deal, but the risk of stock running out is probably lower if you order now. We'll leave that decision up to you, but are the best deals we've found so far.

Black Friday coffee machine deals

Nespresso Essenza : was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Nespresso Essenza is a compact espresso machine that uses Nespresso's capsules to brew the perfect cup of joe. This deal, which cuts the price by 50%, also includes the Aeroccino 3 milk frother for making cappuccinos. It's one of the best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals we've seen so far. View Deal

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker was $169, now $139 @ Amazon

Keurig's K-cups aren't the greatest for the environment, but this coffee maker gives you the option of either brewing a single cup, or using grounds to make a small pot of coffee, up to 12 cups in size. It has a 60-ounce reservoir, and can be programmed up to 24 hours in advance.View Deal

Ninja 10-Cup Specialty Coffee Maker was $179, now $69 @ Best Buy

Not only can this fancy-looking coffee maker brew a 10-cup pot of coffee, but can also make single cups and, thanks to a fold-away frother, lets you make cappuccinos and lattes. It also has settings for cold brew and delayed start.View Deal

Cuisinart Coffee Center was $199, now $139 @ Best Buy

For those who drink a lot of coffee, this 12-Cup coffee maker could be for you. This machine works with either grounds or pods, and in addition to the 12-cup carafe, can also pour three different cup sizes. There's also a brew-strength control, a water filter, and a self-cleaning function.

Nespresso Creatista Pro by Breville was $1,199, now $559 at Williams-Sonoma

This is one luxe espresso machine, and for Black Friday, it's 50% off. Compatible with Nespresso brand and other premium single-serve coffee capsules. It has an LCD color touchscreen, can make two cappucinos in 75 seconds, and can also make ristretto, espresso, lungo, Americano, flat white, café latte and latte macchiatos. You can also customize each drink and save it as a favorite.

De'Longhi Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine was $229, now $160 @ Best Buy

Just pop in a Nespresso capsule, and this machine will make an espresso or cappuccino in seconds. You can choose from five sizes: Alto (14 oz.), regular (8 oz.), Gran Lungo (5 oz.), double espresso (2.7 oz.) or a single espresso (1.5 oz.). It has a 60-fluid-ounce water tank, and includes the Aeroccino 3 for frothing your milk.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus by Magimix - was £180, now £79 at Amazon

Capable of serving several sizes of drink, the Vertuo Plus has all the versatility you could want, plus it serves it up fast, requiring just the press of a single button.View Deal