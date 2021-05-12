Alienware X Series: Dell's thinnest gaming laptop packs killer cooling features

Dell is set to launch a brand new line-up of gaming heft through the Alienware X-Series, boasting the thinnest profile of any Alienware gaming laptop to date.

The new lineup will launch sometime towards the end of 2021, uses an innovative new cooling solution, and arrives jam-packed with "patent-pending technology."

The new X-Series will use Alienware's new Quad-Fan setup, which according to Dell, produces "dedicated airflow using evacuative fans and dual opposite outlet fans."

The company has developed an innovative new "gallium-silicone thermal interface material" to keep things nice and cool. The new thermal material enigmatically labeled Element 31, likely offers a decrease in thermal resistance, allowing heat to disperse more efficiently than earlier Alienware models.

Other details remain fairly scarce, but the laptops are expected to use the 11th Gen Intel Core chips, plus Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs.

Being the thinnest gaming laptop ever developed by Alienware, the new X-Series should be something to visually behold — and that's likely why it's getting a separate announcement. Indeed, it's apparently so chock-full of new technology that the full details will be officially revealed in the Alienware Update Twitch Stream on June 1.

In terms of pricing, nothing has been confirmed, but don't expect it to be cheap.

(Image credit: Dell)

Separately, Dell has also introduced the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors to the Alienware m15 R6 and Dell G15. Both models come equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop GPUs.

You can choose up to the 8 core Core i9-11900H chip for extreme performance, plus you can opt for the Alienware m15 R6 in either FHD 360Hz, QHD 240Hz and FHD 165Hz 15-inch screens.

The models come with an HDMI 2.1 port to connect to 4K displays and feature the ultra nippy Wi-Fi 6 to handle internet connectivity.

