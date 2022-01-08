5 things I’ve learned from using the Dyson Airwrap

The Dyson Airwrap Styler was, once again, one of the most popular gifts over the holidays. This is impressive when you consider its steep price tag of $549.99. I too jumped on the bandwagon and decided to purchase this gadget to find out if the Dyson Airwrap is really worth it for myself. It’s only been a couple of weeks since I started using it, but I’ve learned a lot in that time.

If you’re thinking about taking the plunge and buying a Dyson Airwrap Styler, it’s worth reading through the following points first so you know what to expect for such an investment. Here’s five things I’ve learned since using the Dyson Airwrap.

Damp roots

Unlike traditional hair straighteners and curlers, the Dyson Airwrap is designed to be used on damp hair. This means if you come out of the shower, you need to semi-dry your hair before using the appliance. Dyson supplies a pre-styling dryer attachment for this, which does the job, but one thing did frustrate me.

After using the Airwrap Barrel attachments and completing my look, my roots felt damp underneath my top layer of hair, which was particularly uncomfortable to sleep on or take outside. I needed to practice fully drying my roots while leaving the length of my hair damp, which was and still is fiddly and time consuming.

In my opinion, the whole process of getting your hair to a semi-damp state would be easier if you spritz dry hair with a water bottle, rather than styling it immediately after washing your hair — that way, you can avoid dampening the roots.

The results look more natural

(Image credit: Future)

I was impressed by how much more natural and even the finished look was compared to when using standard curlers. I could alternate the curls with ease as two barrels are supplied for each direction; plus, reaching the back of my head wasn’t anywhere near as fiddly as when using a traditional curler.

The style holds well as well — I styled it one night to see if it lasted until the morning and while it wasn’t as neat, the curls definitely held.

Even if you just use the brush attachments and dry your hair in a hurry, there’s less frizz overall. Whichever attachments you use, hair looks smoother and more healthy.

It’s a bit bulky

You can see the Dyson Airwrap comes in a large leather-like case, but even online it doesn’t look as big as it actually is. The case measures 6.5 x 15 x 7 inches. Plus, with everything included, it weighs 1.5 pounds. So, you will need to make some space on your dressing table if you want to keep it on display. Personally, I’d rather store the main attachments I use in a travel pouch and keep it in a drawer for easy access.

(Image credit: Future)

Unless you purchased the special gift edition of the Dyson Airwrap, you will notice the travel pouch isn’t included in the set. Dyson does sell a travel pouch, but at $49.99, it’s not cheap. Alternatively, you could just buy a generic travel pouch, such as the BUBM Travel Case ($18, Amazon).

The noise is impressive, but it can get annoying

The Dyson Airwrap Styler sounds amazing when you first use it — almost like a mini version of its stick vacuums. However, it’s not quite as spellbounding first thing in the morning. This is particularly the case if you use the barrel attachments, as you need to keep switching it on and off; my partner found more annoying than the constant blur of the regular hair dryer.

It’s also more high-pitched than the average hair dryer, almost like a dentist’s drill, which my cat really didn’t like. Suffice it to say that if you plan to use it while others are sleeping, you’re going to need a secluded room.

Patience is key

I assumed the Dyson Airwrap would be quick and easy to use, achieving glamorous Hollywood curls in a matter of minutes. While it does work, it takes practice and patience to perfect the art. The barrels are easy to use — more so than the brushes in my opinion — but you need to get just the right angle and positioning to pick up a strand of hair quickly and create consistent and neat curls. I haven’t used the brush attachments as much as I should because I struggled so much the first time — but using the Dyson Airwrap takes practice and you need to be prepared to give time to it.

Once you’ve got the method down, it does seem faster than using traditional straighteners or curlers. If it’s doing less damage to your hair as Dyson claims, it’s a win-win scenario.

