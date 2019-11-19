Test ride: Spinciti’s e-bike makes pedaling to work affordable

I had a lot of fun testing the Trek Allant+ and the GoCycle GX electric bicycles, but their price — $3,200 for the GoCycle and $7,000 for the Trek — a bit steep for most commuters.
Enter the Spinciti Amsterdam, a new electric bicycle that starts at $999, but looks to offer many of the features of its higher-priced competition. I had a chance to take the Spinciti Amsterdam on a chilly ride across the Brooklyn Bridge, and came away with a pretty favorable opinion.
Spinciti Amsterdam pricing and availability
The Spinciti Amsterdam starts at $999, and goes up to $1,950 based on the motor you choose. The bicycle will come in both high- and low-frame options, and in several colors: black, red, oxford grey, navy blue, blue jeans and dusty pink.
The SpinCiti Amsterdam is available for preorder on Indiegogo; it's expected to ship in the spring of 2020.
Spinciti Amsterdam features
From afar, the Spinciti Amsterdam looks much like a traditional bicycle, but with a slightly thicker diagonal frame. It's here that the bike's removable battery sits, and powers both the motor in the rear axle as well as the head- and taillights. The 504wH battery, made by LG, has an approximately 50-mile range.
That battery also powers a small OLED screen in the middle of the handlebars that shows such things as your speed and mode (Eco, Sport, etc.). A toggle switch on the left handlebar lets you switch between modes.
If you want more detailed information, you can link the bike via Bluetooth to a smartphone app, which will keep track of distance and calories burned, sending that data to fitness apps such as Strava and MyFitnessPal.
The starting model comes with a 250-watt motor, while the high-end version comes with a 500-watt motor. As with all e-bikes, it's limited to around 25 miles per hour.
The bike is equipped with a Shimano 8-gear shifter and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes.
Spinciti Amsterdam performance
The Amsterdam is a pedal-assist electric bicycle, meaning you actually have to use your legs to get the bike to move. However, once the electric motor kicks in, the effect is immediately noticeable. I easily made it up the Brooklyn Bridge, tourists in the bike lane notwithstanding.
The bike's large OLED screen displayed all the information I needed, to the point where connecting a smartphone seemed almost extraneous.
Overall, I enjoyed a very comfortable ride on the Amsterdam; the bike's geometry let me sit in a fairly upright position, one that commuters will appreciate. The brakes and shifters were very responsive, too.
Outlook
I’m generally wary of crowdfunded hardware, and an electric bicycle that costs less than $1,000 and being promoted through Indiegogo would rank among the projects that sound too good to be true. However, the Spinciti ebike I rode had a very polished, finished feel. When this bike arrives next spring, I'll be very interested to give it a full ride.