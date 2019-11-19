Test ride: Spinciti’s e-bike makes pedaling to work affordable

I had a lot of fun testing the Trek Allant+ and the GoCycle GX electric bicycles, but their price — $3,200 for the GoCycle and $7,000 for the Trek — a bit steep for most commuters.

Enter the Spinciti Amsterdam, a new electric bicycle that starts at $999, but looks to offer many of the features of its higher-priced competition. I had a chance to take the Spinciti Amsterdam on a chilly ride across the Brooklyn Bridge, and came away with a pretty favorable opinion.

Spinciti Amsterdam pricing and availability

The Spinciti Amsterdam starts at $999, and goes up to $1,950 based on the motor you choose. The bicycle will come in both high- and low-frame options, and in several colors: black, red, oxford grey, navy blue, blue jeans and dusty pink.

The SpinCiti Amsterdam is available for preorder on Indiegogo; it's expected to ship in the spring of 2020.

(Image credit: Future)

Spinciti Amsterdam features

From afar, the Spinciti Amsterdam looks much like a traditional bicycle, but with a slightly thicker diagonal frame. It's here that the bike's removable battery sits, and powers both the motor in the rear axle as well as the head- and taillights. The 504wH battery, made by LG, has an approximately 50-mile range.

That battery also powers a small OLED screen in the middle of the handlebars that shows such things as your speed and mode (Eco, Sport, etc.). A toggle switch on the left handlebar lets you switch between modes.

If you want more detailed information, you can link the bike via Bluetooth to a smartphone app, which will keep track of distance and calories burned, sending that data to fitness apps such as Strava and MyFitnessPal.

The starting model comes with a 250-watt motor, while the high-end version comes with a 500-watt motor. As with all e-bikes, it's limited to around 25 miles per hour.

The bike is equipped with a Shimano 8-gear shifter and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes.

(Image credit: Future)

Spinciti Amsterdam performance

The Amsterdam is a pedal-assist electric bicycle, meaning you actually have to use your legs to get the bike to move. However, once the electric motor kicks in, the effect is immediately noticeable. I easily made it up the Brooklyn Bridge, tourists in the bike lane notwithstanding.

The bike's large OLED screen displayed all the information I needed, to the point where connecting a smartphone seemed almost extraneous.

Overall, I enjoyed a very comfortable ride on the Amsterdam; the bike's geometry let me sit in a fairly upright position, one that commuters will appreciate. The brakes and shifters were very responsive, too.

(Image credit: Future)

Outlook

I’m generally wary of crowdfunded hardware, and an electric bicycle that costs less than $1,000 and being promoted through Indiegogo would rank among the projects that sound too good to be true. However, the Spinciti ebike I rode had a very polished, finished feel. When this bike arrives next spring, I'll be very interested to give it a full ride.